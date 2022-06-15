100 years ago

June 15, 1922

CONWAY -- All previous attendance records at the Arkansas State Normal School were broken yesterday when 580 students, 69 more than were enrolled during the entire summer term last year, were matriculated for the present summer term. The enrollment is expected to reach the 700 mark before the close of the session. No difficulty is being experienced in finding comfortable accommodations for all boarding students... The first chapel exercises were held yesterday afternoon, and regular recitation periods were begun this morning.

50 years ago

June 15, 1972

• President Nixon, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew and other administration officials telephoned their congratulations Wednesday to Senator John L. McClellan after his victory over Representative David H. Pryor in the Democratic runoff Tuesday. "I received calls from a lot of folks up there, even Bill Rogers [Secretary of State William P. Rogers]," McClellan said. "I've got a lot of friends up there."

25 years ago

June 15, 1997

• His heart said yes, and his mind said no. Sen. Dale Bumpers announced Saturday in Little Rock that he went with his mind in deciding to forgo a bid for a fifth six-year term in the U.S. Senate. "It defies what I feel in my heart, but, intellectually, I believe it is the right decision for me," the 71-year-old Arkansas Democrat told about 200 supporters and reporters. The 11-minute, emotion-laden speech marked the beginning of the end of a political career that began more than 27 years ago at the site of Saturday's announcement -- the Lafayette Building, once a downtown hotel. The decision set off tremors in the major national parties. Democrats were dismayed that Bumpers shunned another run and Republicans were relieved they will be able to target an open seat to increase a 55-45 majority in the Senate.

10 years ago

June 15, 2012

• The Arkansas State Fair will continue to call Little Rock home. Arkansas Livestock Show Association board members voted Thursday to keep the fairgrounds on Roosevelt Road, turning away relocation proposals from Jacksonville and North Little Rock, and leaving neighbors east of the property worried about the fair's expansion plans. Board members -- frustrated with aging buildings, lack of space and the crime rate in the neighborhood -- started several years ago exploring options for moving the fairgrounds, and in 2009, they put out a call for new location proposals. But after almost two years, the board decided that staying in Little Rock was its best choice. "If we leave here, we have no financial gain because we don't own the fairgrounds," said board Chairman Ned Ray Purtle. "With all the trouble other state fairs have been getting into financially, we looked very carefully at our financial options before making this decision."