Pence squeeze the next focus for riot panel

WASHINGTON -- A day after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Eric Herschmann, a White House lawyer, received an unexpected call from the conservative lawyer John Eastman, who had been working with President Donald Trump to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

To Herschmann's surprise -- even after the deadly riot -- Eastman was still pushing to fight the election results, an effort that resulted in mayhem and violence.

Herschmann cut him off.

"I'm going to give you the best free legal advice you're ever getting in your life," he recalled telling Eastman before recommending he find a criminal defense lawyer, adding, "You're going to need it."

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol released video of Herschmann's testimony as it previewed a hearing Thursday in which the panel plans to delve into the pressure campaign Trump and Eastman waged against Vice President Mike Pence as they tried to persuade him to throw out legitimate electoral votes for Joe Biden to keep Trump in power.

"President Trump had no factual basis for what he was doing, and he had been told it was illegal," Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair of the committee, said in a video previewing the hearing.

Thursday's hearing is expected to include potentially important revelations about the steps Trump and his allies took to try to compel his vice president to overturn the election.

J. Michael Luttig, a conservative former judge who advised the vice president, is scheduled to testify. Luttig advised Pence that Trump's idea that the vice president could unilaterally decide to invalidate election results was unconstitutional and that he should not go along with the plan.

Also scheduled to appear is Greg Jacob, Pence's top White House lawyer, who has provided the committee with crucial evidence about the role played by Eastman, who wrote a memo that members of both parties have described as a blueprint for a coup.

Eastman advised Trump that Pence could throw out electoral votes from states he had lost, though he conceded during a conversation with Jacob that his arguments carried no legal weight and would fail before the Supreme Court.

As the mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 -- some of them chanting "Hang Mike Pence!" -- Jacob sent an email to Eastman blaming him for the violence.

"Thanks to your b*******, we are now under siege," Jacob wrote at 12:14 p.m.

"It was gravely, gravely irresponsible for you to entice the president with an academic theory that had no legal viability," Jacob wrote in a subsequent email to Eastman.

The committee could also hear testimony about Trump's state of mind during the violence.

Cheney said last week that the panel had received testimony that when Trump learned of the mob's threats to hang Pence, he said, "Maybe our supporters have the right idea," and added that Pence "deserves it."

The committee could also hear testimony that a day before the mob violence, Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, grew so concerned about Trump's actions that he presented a warning to a Secret Service agent: The president was going to publicly turn against the vice president, and there could be a security risk to Pence because of it.

The committee on Tuesday postponed a hearing that was scheduled for today to lay out its findings about Trump's attempt to use the Justice Department to overturn the 2020 election.

"It's just technical issues," said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., a member of the committee. She said that for staff aides who were compiling a series of videos to be showcased at the session, "it was overwhelming, so we're trying to give them a little room."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the committee, said on Twitter the hearing had been moved to next week as a way to "space out" the testimony surrounding the riot.

The witnesses at the hearing were to include Jeffrey Rosen, who was the acting attorney general at the time of the Capitol insurrection, as well as two other former top officials at the Justice Department, Richard Donoghue and Steven Engel. Lawyers for all three men did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The witnesses, all of whom have since left the Justice Department, are expected to testify about how Trump sought to bend the department to his political will during the final days of his administration by urging officials to declare the election as corrupt and to aid in his efforts to challenge the results of the race.

TWEETS DELETED

Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday deleted tweets insisting he was not drunk at the White House on election night and attacking fellow Trump aides who said he was.

"I REFUSED all alcohol that evening," Giuliani tweeted. "My favorite drink..Diet Pepsi."

He deleted the tweet hours later without any explanation.

The ex-mayor blasted senior Trump adviser Jason Miller and Bill Stepien over their account of his condition as the votes rolled in.

He accused them of retaliating against him for persuading Trump to claim victory and cry fraud even as it became increasingly obvious that the president was not going to win reelection.

"I am disgusted and outraged at the out right lie by Jason Miller and Bill Steppien," Giuliani wrote in the now deleted tweet, misspelling the last name of Trump's 2020 campaign manager. "I was upset that they were not prepared for the massive cheating (as well as other lawyers around the President)."

Giuliani even accused Miller and Stepien of being bribed to make false claims about his drinking. He deleted that tweet, too.

The former mayor agreed with a Twitter user who branded the pair "quislings," or traitors, to Trump and retweeted a 2018 story about Miller allegedly slipping his pregnant girlfriend a pill designed to induce an abortion.

He left those posts up.

The taped testimony of Miller and Stepien about Giuliani's actions on election night was aired Monday at the second hearing.

The pair made the claims under oath. Giuliani says he was not asked if he was drinking on election night when he gave sworn testimony to the panel.

Miller and Stepien told the committee that they met with Giuliani before he spoke to Trump in his White House residence on election night.

"The mayor was definitely intoxicated," Miller said. "I'm not sure about his level of intoxication when he talked to the president."

Giuliani told Trump to "just say we won" because the president was leading Biden in some battleground states on election night, before mail-in ballots were counted.

Miller and Stepien said they urged Trump to hold off from declaring victory because they knew there would be large numbers of ballots still to be counted. But Trump liked Giuliani's game plan better.

He delivered a speech declaring himself the winner, launching the "big lie" campaign that culminated with the Jan. 6 attack.

CAPITOL TOUR ABSOLVED

A tour of parts of the Capitol complex given by a Republican lawmaker the day before the Jan. 6, 2021, riot appears to have been innocuous, the Capitol Police said Monday.

"We train our officers on being alert for people conducting surveillance or reconnaissance, and we do not consider any of the activities we observed to be suspicious," J. Thomas Manger, the chief of the Capitol Police, wrote in a letter about the tour, which was conducted by Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia.

Leaders of the House committee did not directly assert that anyone escorted by Loudermilk had later attacked the Capitol. But they suggested that they had obtained evidence that he had led visitors around the complex.

They wrote that their review of evidence "directly contradicts" Republicans' denials that closed-circuit security camera footage showed no such tours had taken place.

Manger said Capitol Police reviewed surveillance footage of the complex on Jan. 5 and observed Loudermilk leading a tour of about 15 people, who visited the Rayburn House Office Building and the Cannon House Office Building.

The letter described the tour as a "visit by constituents" and noted that the group did not enter the Capitol building or its tunnel system.

"There is no evidence that Rep. Loudermilk entered the U.S. Capitol with his group on Jan. 5, 2021," Manger wrote.

Tours of the Capitol were limited at the time because of pandemic restrictions.

Loudermilk's office Monday released Manger's letter, which was sent to Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois, the top Republican on the Administration Committee.

A spokesperson for the House committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement last month, Loudermilk conceded that he had brought the constituents into parts of the Capitol complex -- though not the Capitol itself -- the day before the riot, but he said that the visit was harmless.

"A constituent family with young children meeting with their member of Congress in the House office buildings is not a suspicious group or 'reconnaissance tour,'" Loudermilk wrote in a joint statement with Davis. "No place that the family went on the 5th was breached on the 6th."

Loudermilk has declined to meet with the panel to discuss the matter.

To date, not one of seven Republican lawmakers the committee has asked to meet has agreed to do so. The committee has issued subpoenas to five of them, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to try to force their cooperation.

More than 30 Democrats joined Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey in requesting an investigation by the top Capitol security officials and the Capitol Police into what Sherrill called "suspicious behavior" and access given to visitors to the Capitol complex the day before the riot.

Sherrill said she knew of members of Congress who had given "reconnaissance" tours before the attack.

The Capitol Police said at the time that they were investigating the matter.

Republicans vehemently denied the accusations.

One lawmaker, Rep. Lauren Boebert, a freshman Colorado Republican whom one Democrat accused of giving a tour, said in a statement that she had "never given a tour of the U.S. Capitol to anyone besides family members in town for my swearing-in." She called the charge an "irresponsible lie."

Loudermilk also denounced the accusations and joined an ethics complaint against the Democrats who made them.

Information for this article was contributed by Luke Broadwater and Emily Cochrane of The New York Times, by Eric Tucker of The Associated Press and by Dave Goldiner of New York Daily News (TNS).