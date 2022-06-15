Police ID suspect in Tuesday's fatal North Little Rock shooting

North Little Rock police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting reported Tuesday, according to a Wednesday news release.

Ramondo Edwards, 20, of North Little Rock is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Keith Waller, 30, the release states.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, North Little Rock officers found Waller shot in the 3800 block of Hillside Drive, about 1 1/2 miles north-northwest of the Interstate 40/Interstate 30 interchange. Waller later died of his wounds.

No information was provided about any connection between Waller and Edwards.