Police identify man killed in Little Rock’s Hanger Hill district

Little Rock police identified the person shot to death June 5 in the city's Hanger Hill district in a Tuesday news release.

Darrell Profit was found just before 6 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds at 1504 Hanger St., and died of his injuries at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center shortly afterward, according to authorities.

Profit's age and city of residence were not provided in the news release. Little Rock Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards said he would be able to provide Profit's age later Tuesday, after he got the information from the coroner.

Initially, police weren't able to confirm Profit's identity, according to the incident report.

Profit's name was not released on social media Tuesday, and Edwards said that the department will begin releasing victims' names only through releases to news media.

Edwards said that hateful and often racist comments made on social media posts that included victim names caused the department to change their policy.