State adds 740 new cases, less than week ago

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Tuesday by 740 -- a smaller increase than the one the previous Tuesday -- even as the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by double-digits for the second day in a row.

The number hospitalized rose by 10, to 186, its highest level since March 17.

Meanwhile, with new cases outpacing recoveries, the state's active case total rose above 7,000 for the first time since February.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by one, to 11,527.

Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said the death reported Tuesday occurred in October.

The increase in cases, while more than twice the size of the one on Monday, was smaller by 65 than the one the previous Tuesday.

After rising the previous three days, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 622.

"We do not have a good explanation for why the cases would be lower today" compared with a week earlier, Health Department Director Jennifer Dillaha said in an emailed statement.

"They were much higher earlier during the week, and for that reason, I would be cautious about characterizing today's number as a trend."

She said 13.3% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive the week ending Monday, above Gov. Asa Hutchinson's target of 10%.

Despite the growing number of hospitalized patients, however, she said the state's hospital capacity is "good."

"The hospitalizations would have to be a lot higher before we would become concerned about bed capacity," Dillaha said.

Already at its highest level since Feb. 24, the number of cases in the state that were considered active grew by 190, to 7,136.

Rising the for the second day in a row, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators grew by one, to eight.

After falling the previous three days, the number who were in intensive care remained for a second day on Tuesday at 20.

SUBVARIANT ESTIMATES

An uptick in new cases in Arkansas and other states in recent weeks has been blamed on new, more transmissible versions of the omicron variant.

Two of the subvariants, known as BA.4 and BA.5, first gained attention for causing a resurgence of infections in South Africa, one of the first countries to be hit by the original omicron strain last year.

According to estimates updated Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BA.4 and BA.5 accounted for a combined 21.6% of the cases in the United States last week, up from 13.1% the previous week.

Among the U.S. Health and Services Department's 10 regions, the estimated percentage of cases caused by the two subvariants was highest in the one encompassing Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

In that region, BA.4 and BA.5 were responsible for 30.4% of the cases last week, up from 19.8% the previous week.

Another subvariant, BA.2.12.1, remained dominant, although the estimated percentage of cases it caused nationwide declined slightly from 66% the week ending June 4 to 64.2% last week.

In the Health and Human Services Department region including Arkansas, the estimated percentage of cases caused by BA.2.12.1 fell from 58.9% the week ending June 4 to 55.7% last week.

CASES BY COUNTY

Within Arkansas, Pulaski County had the largest number of total new cases, 142, on Tuesday, followed by Benton County with 57 and Faulkner County with 40.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 851,275.

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 1,206, which was less than half the size of the daily increase a week earlier.

People receiving their first booster shots accounted for about 65% of the most recent increase.

The count of people starting the vaccination process rose by 223, which was down from almost 1,300 people a week earlier.

According to the CDC, 67.3% of Arkansans had received at least one dose as of Tuesday, up from 67.2% a day earlier.

The percentage who were fully vaccinated remained at 54.9%.

Of those who were fully vaccinated, 40.5% had received a booster dose, up from 40.4% a day earlier.

Among the states and the District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose.

In the percentage who were fully vaccinated, it remained roughly tied with Tennessee for 46th, ahead of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Wyoming.

Nationally, 78% of people had received at least one dose, and 66.8% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 47.1% had received a booster dose.