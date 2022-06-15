STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: UA women earn top-program award | Former ASU, Arkansas guard Sills to transfer | UALR's Albers named Academic All-American

TRACK AND FIELD

UA women earn top-program award

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas cross country and track and field teams have earned the Terry Crawford Women's Division I Program of the Year Award from the United States Coaches Association it was announced Tuesday.

The Razorbacks had the lowest combined score nationally of 18 points based on their finishes in cross country (8th), indoor track (4th) and outdoor track (6th).

It's the first time Arkansas has won the award named in honor of Crawford -- the former Tennessee and Texas women's coach -- since it started in 2009.

BYU was second in the standings with 19.5 points, finishing 2nd in cross country, 8th indoors and 9th outdoors.

Last year BYU won with 18 points and Arkansas took second with 26.

"We've finished either second or third regularly," Razorbacks Coach Lance Harter said in an Arkansas news release. "Now, finally, we get a chance to be on top of the rung."

Prior to this season, the Razorbacks were second three times (2020-21, 2015-16, 2014-15) and third four times (2018-19, 2016-17, 2013-14, 2012-13).

Arkansas is the fourth women's program to earn the Crawford Award along with Oregon (10 times), Stanford and BYU.

The Razorbacks' men's cross country and track and field teams finished fourth in the John McDonnell Men's Program of the Year standings. The award is named for the legendary Arkansas coach.

Arkansas has won the McDonnell Award three times, including last year,

Texas, coached by former Razorback NCAA champion Edrick Floreal, won this year's McDonnell Award with 17 points, followed by Stanford (26), Northern Arizona (28.5) and Arkansas (34.5).

-- Bob Holt

BASKETBALL

Former ASU, Arkansas guard Sills to transfer

Jonesboro native Desi Sills announced his commitment to Kansas State on Twitter on Tuesday. It will be Sills' third school in as many years, having played at Arkansas State University last season following three seasons at the University of Arkansas.

With the Red Wolves, the 6-2 guard started 27 of 28 games, averaging 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 44.6% from the field.

Sills averaged 8.2 points in 22.8 minutes per game over his three seasons as a Razorback. Although the move to Kansas State will mark his second transfer, he will be immediately eligible having completed his undergraduate degree.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

UALR's Albers named Academic All-American

University of Arkansas-Little Rock senior Anton Albers picked up second-team Academic All-American honors, making him the first Trojan to ever earn conference Player of the Year, All-Region, All-American and Academic All-American in the same season.

The 11th UALR student-athlete to be named an Academic All-American, Albers has a 3.96 GPA in finance, which included a 4.0 mark during the spring semester. On the golf course, he set a program record with a 70.97 scoring average and finished the year 31st nationally in the GolfStat rankings.

-- Mitchell Gladstone