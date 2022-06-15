Super Quiz: The Highest

1. Elected political office in the United Kingdom.

2. Position in the Roman Catholic Church.

3. Most expensive property in the game of Monopoly.

4. Most powerful chess piece.

5. Highest standard poker hand.

6. The highest ranked suit in a game of bridge.

7. Highest possible score in a cribbage hand.

8. Highest numbered iron in golf.

9. Highest number you will see as a Roman numeral.

ANSWERS:

1. Prime minister

2. Pope

3. Boardwalk

4. Queen

5. Royal flush

6. Spades

7. 29

8. Nine iron

9. 3,999 (MMMCMXCIX)