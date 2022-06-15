Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: The Highest

Today at 1:55 a.m.

1. Elected political office in the United Kingdom.

2. Position in the Roman Catholic Church.

3. Most expensive property in the game of Monopoly.

4. Most powerful chess piece.

5. Highest standard poker hand.

6. The highest ranked suit in a game of bridge.

7. Highest possible score in a cribbage hand.

8. Highest numbered iron in golf.

9. Highest number you will see as a Roman numeral.

ANSWERS:

1. Prime minister

2. Pope

3. Boardwalk

4. Queen

5. Royal flush

6. Spades

7. 29

8. Nine iron

9. 3,999 (MMMCMXCIX)

Print Headline: Super Quiz: The Highest

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT