Two people killed on Arkansas roads

Two people died in wrecks on Arkansas roads Tuesday morning, according to preliminary reports.

Johnnie Washington, 40, of Little Rock was walking along Airport Road in Little Rock just after 1:20 a.m. Tuesday when a 2016 GMC struck him, fatally injuring him, according to a report written by Little Rock police.

Later, just before 7:25 a.m, Joseph Vesely, 62, of Lake City was killed when his 1997 Silverado was hit by a 2021 Freightliner truck that ran a red light at Kathleen Street and Prospect Road in Jonesboro.

The big rig pushed Vesely's vehicle into three other vehicles on Kathleen Street, according to the report written by a Jonesboro police officer.

The officers investigating both wrecks reported that the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of both crashes.