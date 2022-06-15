UNDER THE RADAR: North Little Rock’s Robert Burgess

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is North Little Rock’s Robert Burgess.

Class: 2023

Position: Defensive end

Size: 6-3, 235 pounds

Stats: As a junior, he recorded 29 tackles, 2 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hurries and 1 forced fumble.

Interest: Arkansas State, Harding, Central Arkansas

Defensive backs coach Blake Pizan:

“Robert Burgess' ball get-off and ability to run for 6-3, 235 is out of this world. On tape, his motor and effort is so fierce. He is a no-brainer D-I guy with his body, strength, height and motor. Robert’s first year to play football was his ninth grade year and he has only gotten better each year.”