West Helena, 1925: The girls basketball team posed with their coach Erma Simmons (top left) on the steps of Woodruff High School. The guards were Lorena Whitten and Lillian Hopkins, center Fanny Muse and Annie Lou Fairchild, with subs Marguerite Little and Nellie Smith. The team was photographed in their actual uniforms. Courtesy of Denny Webster of North Little Rock.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203