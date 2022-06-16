Arkansas reports 1,000 new covid cases, 7th pediatric death

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Thursday by exactly 1,000 — the largest daily increase in almost three months. The state also reported that a child died of covid-19, the seventh pediatric covid death since the start of the pandemic.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said the child death happened late last year. He declined to provide further details, citing privacy concerns.

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals fell Thursday by two, to 197. It was previously at its highest level since March 17.

Including the child's death, the state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by five, to 11,533. The daily changes in the death toll do not necessarily reflect deaths within the previous 24 hours.

The spike in covid-19 cases was the largest in a single day since March 19, a day when most of the increase was from a backlog of reports that had been faxed in by providers weeks earlier, during the state’s first wave of infections from the omicron variant.

Before Thursday, the largest one-day rise since March 19 had been the 954 cases that were added Wednesday.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Thursday to 679, its highest level since the week ending Feb. 26.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 407, to 7,895, the largest total since Feb. 23.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained at eight on Thursday. It was the third day in which eight patients were on ventilators — the count had risen by one on Tuesday.

The number of covid patients who were in intensive care also didn't change, remaining at 26 after rising by six on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the state Health Department has reported 853,229 cases of covid-19. Of those, 833,571 are considered recovered.

