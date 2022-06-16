Ashdown's Easter part of historic TE class

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains has amassed perhaps the best collection of tight ends in one class, and pledge Shamar Easter is honored to be a part of it.

Easter, 6-5, 225 pounds, of Ashdown, along with Jaden Hamm of Eudora, Kan., and Luke Hasz of Bixby, Okla., give the Razorbacks three 4-star tights ends in their 2023 class.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network has been covering recruiting since 1978 and can’t recall a school having three 4-star tight ends in a class.

“We haven't even got to talk to each other all the time yet, but it's like a brotherhood already,” Easter said after his June 10-12 official visit to Fayetteville. “We're already talking to each other all the time, texting each other, asking what's going on, so I love it. It's nice.”

He was the Razorbacks' first commitment in the 2023 class back in August. Easter had offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Florida State, Michigan State, Arizona State, Kansas, Louisiana-Monroe and other schools.

Easter thinks highly of his future position coach.

“Good guy. One of the best that I've ever met,” Easter said.

He recorded 30 catches for 519 yards and 5 touchdowns as a junior, and had 22 receptions for 400 yards and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Arkansas freshman tight end Tyrus Washington was Easter's host for the weekend trip.

“The visit was great, just what I was expecting,” Easter said. “It was a great opportunity to do this. I got to see things that I had never seen before, so it made it even better.”