ASU chancellor finalists to visit campus

Four finalists for the chancellor position at Arkansas State University will visit the Jonesboro campus starting next week.

They are vying to replace Kelly Damphousse, who in April was named the next president of Texas State University starting July 1.

Each finalist will make a 90-minute open forum presentation, according to ASU.

The schedule is:

• Lance Tatum, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Troy University in Alabama, will visit Tuesday and Wednesday.

• Karen Petersen, dean of the Henry Kendall College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Tulsa, will visit Wednesday and Thursday.

• Walter Kimbrough, outgoing president of Dillard University in Louisiana, will visit June 27-28. Kimbrough is a former president of Philander Smith College.

• Todd Shields, dean of the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, will visit June 28-29.

More information about the times and locations for the candidate presentations can be found at astate.edu/ChancellorSearch/Finalists/.