Baseball teams descend on the area for Chad Wolff Classic

J.T. Baker wanted to make sure Chad Wolff was remembered in baseball circles and it appears he's succeeded.

The eighth annual Chad Wolff Baseball Classic will be the largest ever with 160 teams in three different divisions and play begins today spread across 22 different fields across Northwest Arkansas.

Wolff was a former college and high school baseball coach. He was at Rogers Heritage when he died unexpectedly following a routine knee surgery in 2013.

Baker, a longtime friend of Wolff's and the owner of Perfect Timing Baseball and Softball Academy, wanted to make sure Wolff wouldn't be forgotten and that's more than worked out.

"It was a goal to keep his name around baseball and I think we've done that," Baker said. "People talk about coming to the Chad Wolff and I'm really proud of that. It's far exceeded what I thought. I had no idea it would ever turn into something like this.

"I believe this is the largest showcase tournament to be held in the state of Arkansas. I think there's as much talent (coming) here as I can remember. I think that's evidenced by the fact I've spoken to over 100 colleges that will be here to recruit."

Finals in each of the age groups will be played Sunday afternoon in Baum Stadium in Fayetteville. Games will be played at venues all over the area including Southwest Missouri beginning today.

Fans can check out the schedule and other details such as whether the specific sites have concessions or bleachers by looking up the tournament on tourney machine, a free phone application.

Finals will begin with the 15U at 9 Sunday morning, followed by the 16U at noon and the 17-18-year-old final at approximately 3 p.m.

Baker is happy to take credit for the growth of the event, which started with 44 teams, but he points to a number of other factors that have contributed heavily.

"Northwest Arkansas is gorgeous," Baker said. "The people here are hospitable. It's fairly easy to get to all 22 of the fields, so it's not like being in say a Dallas metroplex. We've got Baum Stadium, one of premier stadiums in the country. ... when we say we're playing on high school fields they are like 'OK.'

"I'm just like 'Just come check out our high school fields.' We have turf fields all over the place and some wonderful grass surfaces. They call me back and go 'This is insane.'"

He's also proud to be associated with a collection of baseball people, who have similar attitudes.

"We played 435 games last year and we only had one ejection," Baker said. "It's good to have like-minded, baseball people."