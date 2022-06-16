ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in Benton, ‘Gypsy’ in Little Rock





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

THEATER: Benton 'Beauty, Beast'

The Royal Players stage "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" (music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman, with additional songs by Menken and Tim Rice, book by Linda Woolverton, based on the Disney animated feature), 7 p.m. today-Saturday and June 23-25, 2 p.m. Sunday and June 26 at the Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton. There is a strobe and haze warning for this production. Sponsor is Everett Chevrolet. Tickets are $18, $15 for senior citizens 60-plus, members of the military and college students with valid ID, $8 K-12 students. Visit theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com.

'Gotta have a gimmick'

The Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, stages "Gypsy" (music by Jule Stein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Arthur Laurents), 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 23-25 and June 30-July 2, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26 and July 3. Tickets are $20-$25. Visit CentralArkansasTickets.com. For more information, call (501) 374-2615.

MUSIC: 'Really Big Shows'

The North Little Rock Community Concert Band performs the first of its 2022 summer concerts, 7 p.m. Friday in the fellowship hall of Maumelle First United Methodist Church, 1201 Edgewood Drive, Maumelle. Rico Belotti conducts a program titled "Some Really Big Shows!" that includes, in addition to the band's traditional patriotic opening and closing numbers, "The Big Cage" by Karl King; selections from Disney's "The Lion King" (songs by Elton John and Tim Rice, score by Hans Zimmer), arranged by Jay Bocook; Bocook's arrangement of "Somewhere" from "West Side Story"; a "Motown Review" arranged by Paul Murtha; "Rock, Roll and Remember," Ted Ricketts' salute to Dick Clark; and "Bond ... James Bond", a medley of themes from James Bond films arranged by Stephen Bulla. Admission is free. Call (501) 758-257 or visit nlrcommunityband.com.

ART: 'Unhinged' pieces

"She's Come Unhinged," found-item pieces by Emily Onemanband Smith, a Northwest Arkansas "sustainability artist" who specializes in multidimensional, upcycled art, goes on display with a 5-8 p.m. reception Friday at the Argenta Library Gallery, 420 Main St., North Little Rock. The show remains up through July 7. Admission to the gallery and reception are free. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday (9 a.m.-8 p.m. the third Friday of each month.) Call (501) 687-1061.

'Southern Culture'

"Southern Culture," more than 40 paintings by Hamburg native Glenda McCune, opens with an artist reception at 5 p.m. Friday at Acansa Gallery, 413A Main St., North Little Rock. McCune, who discovered her talent for art in sixth grade, according to a news release, holds degrees in art education from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and in education from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and taught art for 37 years at Jacksonville High School. The exhibit will be up through July 10. Admission to the reception and the gallery are free. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call (501) 663-2287 or visit the Facebook page, facebook.com/ACANSAGallery.

ETC.: ASU TinkerFaire

The Arkansas State University Museum, 320 University Loop Circle West, Jonesboro, hosts its first TinkerFaire in four years, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event, a STEAM (science, technology, engineering art and math)-theme day of "fun and education," enables "creative, innovative visitors of all ages to think with their hands as they involve themselves in activities that stimulate further learning and exploration," according to a news release. Admission is free. Call (870) 972-2074 or email jkary@AState.edu.

Cookin' for a Cause

Youngsters 10 and older can participate in the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' Kids Cookin' for a Cause, a community service program that lets children practice their kitchen skills while earning community service hours, 10:30 a.m-noon Saturday at ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Participants will join instructor Faith Anaya of Kids Cook! to prepare pasta dinners that will be donated to Potluck Food Rescue for kids served by Potluck's Kids Pantry. It's free to take part; registration is required, via asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375. Email srahmaan@asc701.org for more information.

AUDITIONS: 'Consider yourself ...'

Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock, holds auditions for child leads and ensemble members for Lionel Bart's musical "Oliver!," by appointment, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 25. Director Bevan Keating and choreographer Moriah Patterson seek strong singer/actors, preferably with dance experience, to play the title role, a young male, age 9-13, any ethnicity, whose voice has not changed; the Artful Dodger, any gender and ethnicity, age 13-17; and members of the child ensemble (workhouse kids, etc.), age 8-13 with treble (unchanged) voices.

Auditioners should supply a head shot and resume and prepare measures 1-51 of "Consider Yourself" and measures 17-27 of "Where Is Love?" and come dressed to move for a dance segment. To obtain sheet music and schedule an audition, email Zachary Rhodes at zach@wildwoodpark.org.

Adult auditions will follow on date(s) to be announced. Main and supporting roles are paid; ensemble and children's roles will receive honorariums. Rehearsals begin Aug. 16. Production dates are Oct. 14-23.

Sean Clancy contributed to this roundup.



