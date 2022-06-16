Boy with BB gun shoots Crawford County deputy’s car

VAN BUREN -- A person suspected of shooting at law enforcement officers Tuesday ended up being a boy with a BB gun.

Speaking on Wednesday, Crawford County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy James Mirus said deputies were sitting on the side of a road in the area of Big Tree and Old 88 roads north of Rudy after a service call about 6 p.m. Tuesday when one of their vehicle windows was shot out. This made a very loud noise, causing the deputies to take cover and call it in. No injuries were reported.

Law enforcement agencies from across the county responded and a tactical team was assembled, according to Mirus. They searched the area for about three hours. A boy less than 12 years old was found at a residence with a family member and ultimately admitted to shooting the vehicle.

Mirus said appropriate measures had been taken with the boy. He declined to elaborate on this beyond that the boy has not been arrested or charged with anything.