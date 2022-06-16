California 13-year-old fires 69, leaps into lead





JOHNSON -- Today's final 18 holes of the Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational is shaping up to be a showdown between two young stars.

Alice Ziyi Zhao, 13, from Irvine, Calif., rose from fourth place in the girls standings Wednesday to take the overall lead after tying the event's best score with a 3-under 69 in round two at The Blessings Golf Club. Ziyi Zhao birdied five times and made par on 11 holes to put her in first place.

"I just tried to stay away from big mistakes and keep my ball in the fairway because the roughs here can be challenging," she said. "The wind is challenging and the rough is pretty sticky. The greens can be pretty slick, too.

"The course is all about course management and sometimes you might hit a good shot but not the right approach. I just tried to keep it on the greens."

Ziyi Zhao's 1-under 143 after 36 holes has her alone atop the leaderboard by three strokes. She sits ahead of 13-year-old Angela Zhang of Bellevue, Wash., who led after two rounds.

The two pace the overall pack, with Luke Smith, who leads the boys division by one stroke, sitting in third place with a score of 148.

Ziyi Zhao said she has approached the invitational not letting her youth discourage her, but instead focused on what she's capable of doing. She and Zhang are two of the four Class of 2027 golfers in the 56-player event, the youngest group represented.

"I try not to think about my age too much," Ziyi Zhao said. "I'm just trying to play my game this week and do the best I can."

She said the weather and course have provided some obstacles.

"It's pretty hard to figure out the wind, but today it wasn't mainly side wind, but it was front or back wind so that actually kind of helped," Ziyi Zhao said.

On the boys' side of play, it's a tight race at the top with a gap of five strokes between first place and 10th place. Brody McQueen of Marietta, Ga., is one stroke behind Smith entering today's last round.

After today's final 18 holes, awards will be presented to the top boys and girls finishers, plus a boys vs. girls team crown.

To date, the boys lead the series 4-3. But the girls are ahead by 10 strokes entering today.

Tee times for the final round are scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. today.

At a glance

At The Blessings Golf Club, Johnson

Second of three rounds

Boys

1. Luke Smith, Toronto75-73—148

2. Brody McQueen, Marietta, Ga.75-74—149

T3. Anthony Purcea, Buford, Ga.74-76—150

T3. Brooks Simmons, Dallas73-77—150

T3. Eric Zhao, Toronto73-77—150

6. Michael Riebe, Encinitas, Calif.75-76—151

T7. Sahish Reddy, Atlanta77-75—152

T7. Michael Lee, Fairfax, Va.77-75—152

T7. Whit Bartlett, Austin, Texas71-81—152

T10. B. Baker, Broadlands, Va.77-76—153

T10. Aiden Tiet, Garland, Texas79-74—153

T10. Tyler Loree, Kula, Hawaii74-79—153

T10. Nathan Miller, Dallas81-72—153

Girls

1. Alice Ziyi Zhao, Irvine, Calif.74-69—143

2. Angela Zhang, Bellevue, Wash.69-77—146

T3. A. Phung, Forest Hills, N.Y.73-76—149

T3. Lisa Herman, Jenks, Okla.74-75—149

5. Maye Huang, Katy, Texas74-76—150

T6. S.Schremmer, Birmingham, Ala.76-75—151

T6. Gianna Clemente, Warren, Ohio74-77—151

T8. R. Malixi, San Bernardino, Calif. 80-72—152

T8. T. Kotchasanmanee, Rome, Ga. 80-72—152

10. Siuue Wu, Reunion, Fla.72-81—153





Eric Zhao of Toronto is tied for third at 6-over 150 after two rounds of the Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational at The Blessings in Johnson. Zhao shot a 77 on Wednesday. The final round is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. today. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





