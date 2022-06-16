Carin Schoppmeyer: TALEgate benefits kids’ tales, activities

"TALEgate at the Library" June 17 will benefit the Fort Smith Public Library's children's department. Organizers welcome guests to bring lawn chairs "to park and enjoy music from our DJ, lawn games and other summer evening fun." The inside/outside event will include the World of Fries food truck, Kona Ice and other cool desserts and cold drinks.

The event's host, the Fort Smith Public Library Endowment Trust, helps support the library by helping pay "for anything extra that comes up at the library," Cindy Long, endowment director, says. Proceeds from the TALEgate will help the trust "fully fund the children's department budget," which includes purchasing books, online resources, and games and supplies for activities, such as a "make and take" craft story time.

Past endeavors funded by the trust include the revamp of the library's website, a new security system that helps with self-checkout and Christmas lights at the library.

The mission of the Fort Smith Public Library "is to provide equal opportunity access to information including high interest/high demand books, multimedia materials, programs, exhibits, and online resources to meet the educational and recreational needs of our diverse community for lifelong learning, cultural enrichment, and intellectual stimulation."

Tickets for the fundraiser are $60. Reservations must be made in advance, and space is limited. For tickets or more information, visit fortsmithlibrary.org/get-involved/endowment-trust/signature-events or call (479) 783-0229.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

