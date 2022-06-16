Offices to close for Juneteenth

Several agencies announced that they will be closed in observance of Juneteenth on Monday:

Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices.

Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices.

Pancake breakfast set

Emmanuel Lutheran Church at Stuttgart will host a pancake breakfast Saturday beginning at 6:30 a.m., according to a news release. Details: Emmanuel Lutheran, (870) 673-2344.

Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. June 27 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The guest speaker will be Sarah Reap, assistant superintendent at the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism. Reap will discuss Cane Creek State Park in Lincoln County and the frogs that are kept at the Park, according to a news release. Waymond Meins is the Chapter 287 president.

Sheridan student earns Alabama honor

Logan Ingram of Sheridan was named to the Presidents List for the 2022 spring semester at the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa. To be named to the list, recipients must have an academic record of 4.0 (all A's) and be full-time students, according to a news release.

UAM McGehee sets commencement

The University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-McGehee (UAM-CTM) will hold its 2022 commencement at 2 p.m. June 24 at the Fine Arts Center on the UAM Monticello campus. The doors will open at 1 p.m., according to a news release. Sixty-six graduates will receive technical certificates and Associate of Applied Science degrees in automotive service technology; business office technology; diesel technology; early childhood education; health information technology; heavy equipment; hospitality services; and welding technology.

One hundred and seven students will receive a Certificate of Proficiency. Seventeen graduates who completed the Adult Education program and earned their GEDs will be presented with diplomas.

Details: Bob Ware, vice chancellor of UAM-CTM, at wareb@uamont.edu or (870) 460-2101.

ARDOT sets virtual public meeting

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) in collaboration with the Department of Energy and Environment (E&E) will conduct a virtual public involvement meeting at 4 p.m. June 21.

Officials will discuss the Arkansas Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan. This virtual meeting will provide the same project information and handouts normally presented at an in-person meeting, according to a news release.

The link to virtual meeting can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3r45y7m8.

For those who don't have internet access, they should contact Aarón Pinedo at (501) 569-2064 or ardot_nevi@ardot.gov to ask questions or provide comments about the plan.

Anyone needing project information or special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is encouraged to write to Aarón Pinedo, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, AR, 72203- 2261, call (501) 569-2064 or email ardot_nevi@ardot.gov.