LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Country Blues & BBQ ready at Ozark Folk Center

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com

5-7 p.m.: Rodge Arnold

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

7 p.m.: Pecos & The Rooftops ($20-$40)

◼️ JJ’s Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

6-8 p.m.: Leta Joyner

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

7-10 p.m.: Open mic night with Daniel Bodemann

◼️ Mockingbird Bar & Tacos, 1220 Main St.; (501) 313-4413; mockingbirdlr.com

7-9 p.m.: Americana/bluegrass session

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 West Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8 p.m.: Annie Ford, O’Keefe, Whoa Dakota ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint Theater & Coffeehouse, 301 Main St. #102; (501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com

7:30 p.m.: Bill Mize ($30)

BENTON

◼️ Third Thursday, South & Main streets; (501) 776-5970

6-8:30 p.m.: Chris Johns & The Porter Crews Show

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Townsend

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

7 p.m.: Jay Hancock

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Yard at Wanderloo Lodge, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FORT SMITH

◼️ AJ’s Oyster Bar, 115 N. 10th St.; (479) 434-5115

9 p.m.: Earl and Them

◼️ Levitt AMP, 121 Riverfront Drive; (214) 912-0353; levitt.org

6:30 p.m.: New Breed Brass Band

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave Suite A; (501) 525-1615

6:30-11:30 p.m.: Mr. Lucky

◼️ Bridge Street Live, Bridge Street at Malvern Avenue; (501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org

5-10 p.m.: Texas Hill with Anna Brazeal

◼️ Jose’s Mexican Grill, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery

9-11:55 p.m.: Amy Garland Angel

◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4753; fasslerhall.com

7 p.m.: Townsend

◼️ The Hall

7 p.m.: Electric Avenue ($20)

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Josh Kiser with Jon Bailey & Jake Peterson

◼️ Mockingbird Bar & Tacos

7-9 p.m.: Ben Byers & Doug Bramlett

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

9-11:45 p.m.: Austin Meade ($15 advance, $18 day of show)

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Glenn Mack

◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag (patio)

9-11:45 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns ($10 reserved; $8 advance standing room, $10 standing room at door)

◼️ Vino’s, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

8 p.m.: Hell Camino ($10)

◼️ White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Colour Design, Emily Fenton ($10)

◼️ Willy D’s Dueling Pianos, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550

7 p.m.-2 a.m.: Cliff and Susan

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (774) 482-0378; fourquarterbar.com

8 p.m.: And Then Came Humans ($8)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 2661 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Call Your Shot

SHERWOOD

◼️ Area 51, 6511 Warden Road; (501) 835-5510

8 p.m.: Mike Railey with Turquoise Tiger & H3ADCANNON

BATESVILLE

◼️ Fox Creek BBQ, 129 Lawrence St.; (870) 698-0034; foxcreekbbq.com

7 p.m.: Brick Fields & Blues Therapy

BENTON

◼️ Riverside Grocery, 4444 U.S. 67; (501) 794-0329; riversidegrocery.com

6-9 p.m.: One Way Road Band

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Aaron Reynolds & Tombstone

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Liquid Kitty

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Hayefield

◼️ Skinny J’s, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Josiah Spencer

◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 18; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Greg Ward and the Good Times Band

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7-10 p.m.: Ty Blackburn

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Yard at Wanderloo Lodge

7 p.m.: Chucky Waggs

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479)527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

6 p.m.: Earl & Them ($8)

9:30 p.m.: Dave Aude, with DJ Soul Free, Still Will & Big Rick ($15-$20)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave; (479)551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: Larry McCray with Robert Kimbrough Sr., Lucious Spiller Band ($15-$20)

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: Saving Abel ($20)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Fraze

◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Ohio Club Players

◼️ Rooftop Bar, 340 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0001

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Trough Bar and Grill, 833 Central Ave.; (501) 701-4390

8 p.m.: Jake Peterson

◼️ Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com

8-10 p.m.: Dreams – tribute to Fleetwood Mac ($30 advance, $35 at the door)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Zach Hatton

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937; cedar-lounge-morrilton.edan.io

8 p.m.: Maximum Overdrive

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Ozark Folk Center State Park, Country Blues & BBQ Festival, 1032 Park Ave.; (870) 269-3852; ozarkfolkcenter.com

6-10 p.m.: Alvin “Youngblood” Hart, Jimbo Mathus, Nicholas Edward Williams, Joseph Kirby, Danny Dozier ($25 Friday only; $50 for Friday and Saturday)

ROGERS

◼️ Railyard Live, 101 E. Cherry St.; (479) 621-1166; railyardlive.com

8-10 p.m.: The Ultimate Prince Tribute ($20)

◼️ Walmart Amp, 5079 W Northgate Road; (479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org

7:30 p.m.: Backstreet Boys ($169.50-$270.50)

RUSSELLVILLE

◼️ Depot Park, 320 W. C St.; (479) 967-1437

7 p.m.: SYNRG

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.

◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery

9-11:55 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor ($5)

◼️ Fassler Hall

7 p.m.: Amber Violet

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7-10 p.m.: Fred and Suzanne

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn

◼️ The Library Kitchen + Lounge

DJ/VJ G Force

◼️ Rev Room

8 p.m.: 3 of a Kind with Trey Hawkins Band, Lazy Desperados, Mike Johnson Band ($10)

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4 p.m.: The Mercy Chillers

◼️ Shady Lady Bar & Grill, 7820 Stagecoach Road; (501) 455-4518

7 p.m.: GMG Band II

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Brian Nahlen & Nick Devlin

◼️ Stickyz

9 p.m.: The Irie Lions ($10)

◼️ Vino’s

8-9 p.m.: Skreaming Skeletons

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Adventureland, Kin & Company, The Dreaded Laramie ($10)

◼️ Willy D’s Dueling Pianos

7 p.m.-2 a.m.: Cliff and Susan

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band ($7)

◼️ Ton’s Place, 18814 MacArthur Drive; (501) 851-9987

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: East End Band

SHERWOOD

◼️ Alibi’s, 6511 Warden Road; (501) 835-5510

9 p.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

CABOT

◼️ HardRider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Hardin Drive; (501) 241-1151

1 p.m.: Steve Boyster

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & the Slow Hands

CLARKSVILLE

◼️ The Wrecked Canoe, 1100 E. Main St.; (479) 754-0092

6 p.m.: Brick Fields

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8-10 p.m.: Queen Annes Revenge

◼️ King’s Live Music

8 p.m.: Danny Spann Gang

◼️ Skinny J’s

7-10 p.m.: Arkansas Brothers

◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: DeFrance

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Yard at Wanderloo Lodge

7 p.m.: Skye Pollard & Averill Cates

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

8 p.m.: The Cate Brothers, with Big A and The Allstars, James “Super Chikan” Johnson ($15-$20)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats Food Court, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jordan Sheppard & Organized Chaos

◼️ Arlington Hotel & Spa (Fountain Room), 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East); (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

3-6 p.m. Amie Bishop and Darin Williams; 6 p.m.: Buckcherry, Hinder, Saving Abel ($59.99; $39.99 for those under 48” tall and those 55 and over)

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m.-1 a.m: The Fraze

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544

9:30-11:55 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Trough

8 p.m.: Rick McKean

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit

◼️ The Waypoint at DeSoto Marina, 120 Marina Road; (501) 922-5511; hsvpoa.org

5 p.m.: Feelin Groovy

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Wyatt Putman

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Ozark Folk Center State Park

1-5:30 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m.: Alvin “Youngblood” Hart, Jimbo Mathus, Nicholas Edward Williams, Joseph Kirby, Danny Dozier ($35)

MOUNT IDA

◼️ Montgomery County Courthouse’s Front Porch Stage, 105 U.S. 270 East; (870) 867-3521; frontporchstage.org

7 p.m.: The Common Ground Band

ROGERS

◼️ Railyard Live

8-10 p.m.: The Freddie Mercury Tribute ($20)

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery

7-10 p.m.: Sunday songwriter and blues jam with Jess Hoggard

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: traditional Irish session

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo; 4-10 p.m.: DJ P Smooth

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms

4 p.m.: Trey Johnson

◼️ Rusty Tractor Vineyards’ Sunset Lodge, 10 Rusty Tractor Lane; (501) 916-2294; rustytractorvineyards.com

12-6 p.m.: Bad Habit

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: “All That Jazz” brunch

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ A Different Stroke of Art, 3702 John F. Kennedy Blvd.; (501) 744-3684

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Michael Eubanks, La’Leala Westbrook. Saboor Salaam

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

2-11 p.m.: Benefit for John Gray, with Organized Chaos, David Garner, Steve Boyster, Billy Masters, Nathan Turner, Gil Franklin and Ryan Harmon

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Trejo’s Del Lago, 4904 Central Ave; (501) 463-4640; trejosdellago.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

SPRINGDALE

◼️ Juneteenth Freedom Festival, Shiloh Square – 106 W. Emma Ave.; (479) 750-8114

1-9 p.m.: Montell Jordan, Morris Day and the Time, Lamar Campbell, Mr. Sipp, Jukeboxx Party Band

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ’s Grill

6-8 p.m.: Amber Violet

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Vic Ruggerio of The Slackers with Lauren Napier of Black Opry Revue ($10)

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8-10 p.m.: Dale Stokes

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Yard at Wanderloo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

FORT SMITH

◼️ Juneteenth Celebration 2022, Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive; (479) 784-1006

5-10 p.m.: U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors, Genine Latrice Perez, The Rodney Block Collective

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Austin Handley

◼️ Trejo’s Del Lago

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart Amp

6:45 p.m.: REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy ($39.50-$304.50)

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ’s Grill

6-8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill

6-8 p.m.: Rick Shaw

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ EL Padrino’s, 1607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406

6 p.m.: Jacob Flores

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart Amp

7 p.m.: Chicago, Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin ($39.50-$140.50)

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Vino’s

7-10 p.m.: Ken Mujo, B.L.A.S.T., Revenge Bodies

EL DORADO

◼️ MAD Amphitheater, 105 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com

7:30 p.m.: Willie Nelson & Family, with Randall King ($42-$142)

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano’s, 2179 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; (479) 935-4800

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields Blues Therapy

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148; centraltheatre.org

8 p.m.: Lucious Spiller with Zakk and Big Papa Binns ($10)

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Bobby Rush performs at 7 p.m. July 16 at CALS Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock and tickets, $40, are available at ronrobinsontheater.org

◼️ Paul Thorn performs Oct. 8 at the Collins Theater in Paragould, and tickets, $35-$75, are available at itickets.com

◼️ Little Feat, marking the 45th anniversary of the band’s live album, “Waiting for Columbus,” performs, along with Nicki Bluhm, Dec. 1 at Temple Live in Fort Smith and tickets, from $55 to $79, are on sale at ticketmaster.com

◼️ Keith Sweat, Babyface and Jody Watley perform Aug. 14 at First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock and tickets, $39.75-$199.75, went on sale Wednesday at ticketmaster.com

◼️ Maxwell, along with Musiq Soulchild, performs Oct. 21 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $39.50 to $175.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and ticketmaster.com

◼️ TobyMac, along with Terrain, performs Sept. 29 at First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado, and tickets, $19.75-$149.75, go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at the hall and etix.com

■ ■ ■ POSTPONEMENTS ■ ■ ■

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, who were to have performed at the Auditorium in Eureka Springs June 9, postponed the show due to several members’ covid status. The new date is Oct. 28.

