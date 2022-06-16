Fayetteville puts car chargers downtown

The Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville is the location of four new electric vehicle chargers installed by Seal Solar, the company said Wednesday.

The stations are for public use and provide about 35 miles of range per hour using 240-volt output, North Little Rock-based Seal Solar said in a release.

"Washington County partnered with Seal Solar and is pleased to offer its citizens the ability to charge their electric vehicles while they are at the Courthouse in Downtown Fayetteville," Dwight Gonzales, buildings and grounds director for Washington County said in a statement. "Washington County is powered by 2 megawatts of solar energy, and now citizens can charge their vehicles using the power of the sun."

Funding for the project came from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality Level 2 Rebate Program along with Southwestern Electric Power Company's EV Charger incentive program.