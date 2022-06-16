Today

Virtual Author Chat — With R.L. Stine, 3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

“Redoubt” — A film by Matthew Barney, 4 p.m., Fermentation Hall at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Reservations at themomentary.org.

Cocktail Tour — 6-7:30 p.m., Bachman-Wilson House at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

NWA Playwrights Festival — Through June 19, Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail in Fayetteville. Hosted by Smokehouse Players and Arkansas Playwrights Workshop. Free; donations to Magdalene Serenity House. No reserved seating. Doors open one hour before curtain. Email smokehouseplayers@gmail.com.

“Moon Over Buffalo” — Ken Ludwig’s door-slamming farce returns to Fort Smith Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday. $12. fslt.org or 783-2966.

“Much Ado About Nothing” — A collaboration with Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday, Global Campus Theatre on the Fayetteville square. $15. uark.universitytickets.com.

“Miss You Like Hell” — When a whip-smart, deeply imaginative teenager agrees to take a road trip with her free-spirited Latina mother, neither can imagine where it will take them, by the co-creator of “In the Heights,” through July 10, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville.$15-$61. theatre2.org.

Friday

“Art” —Yasmina Reza’s comedic look at art and friendship, 8 p.m. Friday & Saturday and June 23-25; 2 p.m. June 26, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $20-$40. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org .

Summer Family Movies — “The Pirates! Band of Misfits,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free.faylib.org.

Walker Landing Nights — “The Muppet Movie,” 6 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystal-bridges.org .

Gulley Park Concert Series — Blue Water Highway, 7 p.m., Gulley Park in Fayetteville. Free. bit. ly/gulleysummerconcert.

Riverfront Blues Festival — 7 p.m. Friday & Saturday, Majestic Fort Smith and other Garrison Avenue venues. Armbands $20 one day; $30 both days. riverfrontbluesfest.org .

Roots on the Avenue — Through Sunday with Iris Dement, Joy Clark, Leyla McCalla and more, South East Avenue right outside the Roots HQ in Fayetteville.$50-$150. fayettevilleroots.org/ontheavenue.

Backstreet Boys — 7:30 p.m., Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. $169 and up. waltonartscenter.org/AMP .

The Ultimate Prince Tribute — 8 p.m., Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Free-$20. railyardlive.com/live-events.

Saturday

Music With Laura Doherty — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library.Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Super Saturday — Music by Will Parker, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bilingual Story Telling — With Lourdes Valverde, 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonvillr. Free. monah.org.

Summer Kick-Off Party — With music, face painting, art projects, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road in Fayetteville. Free. usingart.org.

NWA Pride Festival — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dickson Street and West Avenue in Fayetteville.nwapride.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., NWA Pride Parade & Festival, Dickson Streetb in Fayetteville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Trans March — Noon, along Dickson Street in Fayetteville.nwapride.org.

Summer Reading Beach Bash — With musician Will Parker, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library Garden.Free. bvpl.org.

18th annual NWA Pride Parade — 5 p.m., along Dickson Street in Fayetteville. nwapride.org.

The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute — Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St.in Rogers. Free-$20. railyardlive.com/live-events.

— BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

BMARTIN@NWADG.COM