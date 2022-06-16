Get to know: 2024 D-line target TJ Lindsey

Class of 2024 Bryant defensive lineman TJ Lindsey received an offer from Arkansas last week to become the sixth in-state prospect in his class to get an offer from the Hogs.
Lindsey, 6-5, 260 pounds, received an offer from TCU on Wednesday to go along with offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Texas Tech, Houston, Memphis and Colorado.
He plans to make his third visit to Fayetteville on Saturday.
Lindsey recorded 44 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries and 1 pass breakup as a sophomore, helping Bryant win its fourth consecutive Class 7A state title.
Nickname: TJ
Favorite thing about playing on the defensive line: getting sacks
Coach Deke Adams is:a great coach
Funniest football moment: bus ride after we won state (title)
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: basketball
My mom is always on me to do: take out the trash
Must watch TV: Arrow or Flash
Love or hate rollercoasters: Love
What super power would you choose if given the option: to freeze time
My two pet peeves are: rude people and crying babies
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: NBA Youngboy
My hidden talent is: I can write with both hands
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick fil-a, always fresh and good
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: spaghetti
I will never ever eat: tofu
Favorite junk food: Takis
My favorite sweet tooth carving is: ice cream
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: octopus
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Megan Fox
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Greece
I’m terrified of: snakes
Cat or dog person and why: dogs, I have four
Do you think aliens really exist: no
I get emotional when: I get offered
Which do you prefer Twitter, instagram or Tic Tok: Instagram
Best advice I’ve received: control things you can control
Messy or clean freak: clean freak
Three words to describe me: tall, athletic, funny
People would be surprised that I: play video games