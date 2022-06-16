Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Get to know: 2024 D-line target TJ Lindsey

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:00 a.m.
Bryant linebacker TJ Lindsey (99) sheds the block of North Little Rock offensive lineman Desean Williams (57) during the fourth quarter of the North Little Rock's 24-12 loss on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Hornet Stadium in Bryant.

Class of 2024 Bryant defensive lineman TJ Lindsey received an offer from Arkansas last week to become the sixth in-state prospect in his class to get an offer from the Hogs. 

Lindsey, 6-5, 260 pounds, received an offer from TCU on Wednesday to go along with offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Texas Tech, Houston, Memphis and Colorado. 

He plans to make his third visit to Fayetteville  on Saturday. 

Lindsey recorded 44 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries and 1 pass breakup as a sophomore, helping Bryant win its fourth consecutive Class 7A state title. 

Nickname:  TJ

Favorite thing about playing on the defensive line: getting sacks 

Coach Deke Adams is:a great coach 

Funniest football moment: bus ride after we won state (title) 

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: basketball 

My mom is always on me to do: take out the trash 

Must watch TV: Arrow or Flash 

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love 

What super power would you choose if given the option: to freeze time 

My two pet peeves are: rude people and crying babies 

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: NBA Youngboy

My hidden talent is: I can write with both hands 

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick fil-a, always fresh and good 

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: spaghetti 

I will never ever eat:  tofu 

Favorite junk food:  Takis

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: ice cream 

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten:  octopus  

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Megan Fox 

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Greece 

I’m terrified of: snakes 

Cat or dog person and why: dogs, I have four 

Do you think aliens really exist: no 

I get emotional when:  I get offered 

Which do you prefer Twitter, instagram or Tic Tok: Instagram 

Best advice I’ve received: control things you can control 

Messy or clean freak: clean freak 

Three words to describe me: tall, athletic, funny 

People would be surprised that I: play video games


