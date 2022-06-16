Get to know: 2024 D-line target TJ Lindsey

Class of 2024 Bryant defensive lineman TJ Lindsey received an offer from Arkansas last week to become the sixth in-state prospect in his class to get an offer from the Hogs.

Lindsey, 6-5, 260 pounds, received an offer from TCU on Wednesday to go along with offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Texas Tech, Houston, Memphis and Colorado.

He plans to make his third visit to Fayetteville on Saturday.

Lindsey recorded 44 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries and 1 pass breakup as a sophomore, helping Bryant win its fourth consecutive Class 7A state title.

Nickname: TJ

Favorite thing about playing on the defensive line: getting sacks

Coach Deke Adams is:a great coach

Funniest football moment: bus ride after we won state (title)

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: basketball

My mom is always on me to do: take out the trash

Must watch TV: Arrow or Flash

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

What super power would you choose if given the option: to freeze time

My two pet peeves are: rude people and crying babies

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: NBA Youngboy

My hidden talent is: I can write with both hands

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick fil-a, always fresh and good

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: spaghetti

I will never ever eat: tofu

Favorite junk food: Takis

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: ice cream

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: octopus

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Megan Fox

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Greece

I’m terrified of: snakes

Cat or dog person and why: dogs, I have four

Do you think aliens really exist: no

I get emotional when: I get offered

Which do you prefer Twitter, instagram or Tic Tok: Instagram

Best advice I’ve received: control things you can control

Messy or clean freak: clean freak

Three words to describe me: tall, athletic, funny

People would be surprised that I: play video games



