Goldman Sachs gives grant to TOPPS Inc.

Goldman Sachs awarded a Black Women Impact Grant to TOPPS Inc. of Pine Bluff. TOPPS was one of 50 agencies nationwide to receive the grant announced Wednesday.

Annette Howard Dove, founder and director of TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), was also named a Black Women Impact leader.

"We are proud to receive a Black Women Impact Grant from Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women," Dove said in a news release.

TOPPS will enhance its efforts with this grant, according to the release.

"With this philanthropic investment, we will have access to unrestricted, multi-year funding to scale our programs which promote academic achievement, substance abuse prevention, mentoring, and food stability. This investment will also allow us to increase awareness about mental health services and breast cancer treatment services for the Black women of Pine Bluff," Dove said.

The 50 grant recipients were chosen from more than 800 applicants.

"One Million Black Women invests $10 million through a multi-year grant program, scaling nonprofit organizations' efforts to address pivotal moments in Black women's lives," according to the Goldman Sachs website. "Fifty Black women-led and Black women-serving nonprofits receive grants ranging from $50,000 to $250,000 over two years."

TOPPS looks forward to its partnership with Goldman Sachs to advance their shared mission to improve the lives of Black women everywhere.

"Launched in partnership with Black women-led organizations, One Million Black Women is the largest commitment of its kind in size and scope to drive investment in housing; healthcare; access to capital; education; job creation and workforce advancement; digital connectivity; and financial health to narrow the dual opportunity gap faced by Black women due to gender and racial inequity," according to the release.

Details: https://www.facebook.com/TOPPS-INC-248980338485142/ and https://www.goldmansachs.com/media-relations/press-releases/2022/ombw-announces-black-women-impact-grants.html.