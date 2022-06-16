Heat index to be over 100 degrees across Arkansas today





Across the entire state of Arkansas today, an oppressive combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will make it feel like it's over 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

"Maximum heat index values will exceed 100 degrees across the state on Thursday," the Weather Service said in a Twitter post late Wednesday afternoon. "The highest heat indices will be over central and eastern parts of the state where a heat advisory is in effect."

It's going to feel like 109 degrees in Hardy, 107 in Searcy and Russellville, and 106 in Little Rock, Pine Bluff and Brinkley, according to the Weather Service. In Fayetteville, Mena and De Queen, it will only feel like 100 degrees.

Two different heat advisories are in effect covering most of the state -- including the eastern half and extending southwest through Garland and Clark counties.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. today for most counties in central Arkansas and another heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for 10 counties in east Arkansas -- Clay, Greene, Craighead, Poinsett, Mississippi, Cross, Crittenden, St. Francis, Lee and Phillips.

It will feel particularly oppressive in northeast Arkansas, said Jeff Hood, a meteorologist with the Weather Service.

The high temperature is forecast to reach 99 degrees today in Jonesboro and 100 degrees on Friday. And that's before the humidity is taken into account.

It will be only slightly cooler in Little Rock, where the high today and Friday is forecast to reach 98 degrees.

The City of Little Rock opened a cooling area in the East Little Rock Community Center on Wednesday, but it wasn't clear if it would be open again today.

Spencer Watson, a spokesman for the city, advised people to check under "Latest News" on the city's website, https://www.littlerock.gov, or social media for the status of the cooling center. The Community Center is located at 2500 E. 6th Street. The phone number is (501) 374-2881.

"Residents are encouraged to check in on neighbors, especially those vulnerable populations at risk of complications from extreme heat," the city said in a news release. "Those include adults over 65, children under 4, and those with disabilities or existing medical conditions. People who exercise outdoors should pace themselves and schedule workouts to avoid the midday heat. Pets should have an adequate water supply and be monitored for signs of heat exhaustion or sickness. No one should ever be left in a parked car."

The Arkansas Department of Health sent out a news release encouraging people to practice "heat safety."

"Heat stress is heat-related illness caused by your body's inability to cool down properly," according to the release. "The body normally cools itself by sweating, but under certain conditions sweating is not enough. People who have higher risks for heat stress or heat-related death include children under the age of four, seniors aged 65 or older, anyone overweight, and those who are ill or on certain medications."

Simple tips to prevent heat stress, according to the Health Department, are:

• Stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day. If your home does not have air conditioning, consider public places like a library, senior center, or mall.

• Wear light, loose-fitted clothing.

• Drink water often. Don't wait until you are thirsty.

• Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities if you are outside or without air conditioning.

• Avoid unnecessary sun exposure. Wear a hat and sunglasses when you are in the sun.

• Use sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher as directed and reapply as needed.

The most common heat-related illnesses are heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn, and heat rash, according to the Health Department.

Brandi Hinkle, a spokeswoman for Entergy Arkansas, said the utility wasn't asking customers to conserve energy because of the heat wave. But she said it's a good idea to put off the use of large appliances -- washers, dryers, dishwashers -- during peak hours from 1-7 p.m. to decrease power demand when it's especially hot out. Entergy had other tips on its website at https://www.entergy.com/energyefficiency/.

Hood said the high temperatures will be slightly cooler this weekend, but oppressive heat will return to Arkansas next week.

He said records probably won't be broken this week, but temperatures will be above normal for the next couple of weeks.

"It's that middle of June, starting to be that hot, dry time of year," he said. "This isn't anything that we haven't seen before."

According to the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center at https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov, there's a 40% to 50% chance Arkansas' temperatures will be above normal through August.





