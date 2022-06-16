Jinhuan Chen, a commercial bus driver in Bridgeport, Conn., was charged with 38 counts of reckless endangerment after blacking out behind the wheel while snacking on gummies, specifically Smokies Edibles Cannabis Infused Fruit Chews, which he said he didn’t know were infused with THC.

Johnny Lee Brown of Clinton, Mo., was among those indicted on charges of repeatedly breaking into a prehistoric American Indian archaeological site on federal land near the town of Tightwad, digging up artifacts and causing $300,000 worth of damage.

Carol Jackson, former head of a nonprofit that feeds schoolchildren in Sunflower County, Miss., pleaded guilty to stealing $40,000 from the program, writing herself $20,000 worth of checks, withdrawing thousands from an ATM at a casino and spending $2,000 on personal travel.

Bonnie Peltier, a mom and a plaintiff, said “I’m glad the girls at Charter Day School will now be able to learn, move and play on equal terms as the boys” as a federal appeals court ruled that the Leland, N.C., school violated girls’ constitutional rights by requiring them to wear skirts.

Lee Harris, mayor of Shelby County, Tenn., said the Fair Chance to Serve ordinance can “expand the opportunity for ex-offenders to reintegrate back into society” as commissioners voted to remove questions about criminal history from most applications for volunteer agencies.

Jalen Ronald Stanford of Riverdale, Ga., was sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a half-million-dollar scheme that recruited homeless people to cash counterfeit checks at banks around New England in exchange for a small fee.

Dangelo Cornish of Greensburg, La., got 14 months in prison for his role in a dog-fighting ring that spanned four states including Arkansas after admitting to keeping five pit bull terriers at his home that were being trained to fight.

Wilbert Pryor of the district attorney’s office in Caddo Parish, La., said “this is his third escape … and his second escape by escaping through hospitals” as authorities searched for a 17-year-old serving a sentence of juvenile life for felonies committed when he was 13.

Ernesto Cruz Graver-an, a Cuban living in Hialeah, Fla., who’s charged in a $4.2 million Medicare fraud scheme, is being held as a flight risk after officials said he fled the country on a Jet Ski and was nabbed in the waters south of Key West.