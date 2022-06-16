Kinney new coach at The New School

The New School athletic director David Ferrell couldn't be more pleased to have former Van Buren standout Jamilyn Kinney as the school's new girls' basketball coach.

Kinney recently graduated from Belmont and was quickly hired at the New School. She should fit like a glove at the small private school located in Fayetteville, Ferrell said.

"She checked every box for us," Ferrell said. "Our young ladies will gravitate toward her, her character is off the charts and not to mention she comes from a basketball family. Her basketball career speaks for itself.

"The overriding thing with her was just incredible high character. She's a great person and a great leader. She's young and she'll fit right in here. She's already been on campus."

Kinney ranked among national leaders with a 2.57 assist/turnover ratio and was third among Ohio Valley Conference active career assist leaders. She started each of Belmont's last 81 games and helped the Bruins to huge NCAA Tournament wins over Gonzaga and Oregon.

Kinney said this job opportunity came up thanks to a trip back to Northwest Arkansas a couple of weeks before graduation.

"I got a phone call, well my Dad got a phone call, from Coach Ferrell, asking what my plans were," Kinney said.

She said the positive feelings were immediate talking with Ferrell, almost like when she went on her recruiting trip to Belmont.

"When I left, I was like 'Yep', just kinda like the whole recruiting process," Kinney. said. "You show up and you're like 'This feels right.'"

Kinney said coaching is something she had decided upon as a career especially playing for her father in high school.

"Obviously with my Dad coaching, we've always been in a gym," Kinney said. "It's all we've every known and Mom being a teacher. We're just kinda that education family. My brother is a coach and a teacher. It's just when you're around it all the time, you come to love it.

"They say do something you love so it doesn't feel like a job. That's what I'm trying to do here."

ROGERS HERITAGE

Wilson named wrestling coach

Ronnie Delk guided Rogers Heritage to a Class 6A state wrestling title this season, but moved on to an administrative role within the district.

But that's not a concern for Keith Kilgore, athletic director for Rogers Public Schools. He's excited to see what Izack Wilson, who was recently hired, can do.

Wilson, 28, has had success over the past three seasons as head girls and boys' wrestling coach at his alma mater in Jay, Okla. His team finished as 3A Dual State runner-up this year. That's the best finish in school history.

"Ronnie Delk is leaving the program in a great position," Kilgore said. "Izack, he's a hot commodity. What he's done at Jay, Oklahoma in really just a short time is impressive. His experience from being a high school and college wrestler, we're very blessed to have the opportunity to get coach Wilson."

Wilson said he's gotten some phone calls in recent years from some coaches in Northwest Arkansas when spots on their staff were open. But Heritage assistant softball coach Landon Decker, who Wilson had known for a few years, let him know about this head coaching opening, he said.

"We coached against each other over here in Oklahoma," Wilson said. "He called me and said 'Hey, I think this job is about to come open. I said if they offer it to me, I'll take it on the spot.'

"I've been over there and I've seen there facilities and their culture and I knew they just won the boys' title."

Decker has also recently been hired as the girls' assistant wrestling coach.