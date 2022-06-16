Marshals, police arrest man charged in Tuesday's fatal North Little Rock shooting

Officers on Wednesday arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a Tuesday homicide in North Little Rock, according to a release from the North Little Rock Police Department.

Ramondo Edwards Jr., 20, of North Little Rock was arrested around 11 p.m. Wednesday near a Conway apartment complex, the release states.

U.S. Marshals worked with police from Conway and North Little Rock on the arrest, according to the release.

Edwards is accused of shooting and killing Keith Waller, 30, sometime before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Hillside Drive, about 1 1/2 miles north-northwest of the Interstate 40/Interstate 30 interchange in North Little Rock. Waller was taken to a hospital, but he died of his injuries.

Edwards is charged with first-degree murder. He was being held Thursday afternoon in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $1 million bond.