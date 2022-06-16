Missouri LB shows speed at Arkansas camp

FAYETTEVILLE — Speed is the name of the game in college football, and linebacker William Wolfe showed he had it during Arkansas’ high school camp on Thursday.

Wolfe, 6-3, 201 pounds, of Webb City, Mo., ran a 4.50 in the 40-yard dash in his first attempt, grabbing the attention of Arkansas’ coaches.

He ran again with about a five minutes of rest and recorded 4.55 seconds. Webb City is a traditional powerhouse in the Show Me State with 16 state titles.

“They were just making comments that I was from Webb City, which is how it usually goes at these camps,” Wolfe said of the Razorbacks coaches on his second 40-yard dash.

Wolfe recorded 76 tackles, 1 tackles for loss and 1 interception as a junior. He has offers from Southeast Missouri, Missouri Western, Harding and some other schools. Wolfe would be thrilled to get an opportunity to play for the Razorbacks.

“This place is awesome and FBS football is the biggest level of football,” Wolfe said. “It would be great to come here. I’m sure I would come here and put on a bunch of great weight.”

Wolfe was timed at 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash at a Kansas City combine on April 30. He also recorded a broad jump of 10-6.

He has bests of 11.3 seconds in the 100 meters and 22.9 in 200 meters. Razorbacks linebackers coach Michael Scherer shared some tips with him.

“He was talking to me a bunch, giving me a bunch of tips on how to keep inside leverage on routes,” Wolfe said. “Obviously that’s one of the big things for me being a taller inside linebacker that has a lot of speed. If I come to a program like this it would be really good in the passing game on defense.”