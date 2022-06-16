Fayetteville puts car chargers downtown

The Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville is the location of four new electric vehicle chargers installed by Seal Solar, the company said Wednesday.

The stations are for public use and provide about 35 miles of range per hour using 240-volt output, North Little Rock-based Seal Solar said in a release.

"Washington County partnered with Seal Solar and is pleased to offer its citizens the ability to charge their electric vehicles while they are at the Courthouse in Downtown Fayetteville," Dwight Gonzales, buildings and grounds director for Washington County said in a statement. "Washington County is powered by 2 megawatts of solar energy, and now citizens can charge their vehicles using the power of the sun."

Funding for the project came from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality Level 2 Rebate Program along with Southwestern Electric Power Company's EV Charger incentive program.

-- John Magsam

Governor proclaims June as Dairy Month

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the state Department of Agriculture proclaimed June to be Arkansas Dairy Month at a ceremony Wednesday at the State Capitol.

The proclamation was to recognize the contributions dairy and agriculture workers bring to the state.

Arkansas milk production between January and March was 13 million pounds, down 24% from the same period a year ago, though production remained unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported April 20.

Arkansas's dairy industry began to decline in the late 1980s. Between 1989 and 1999, licensed dairy operators decreased by 47% from an initial 833 operators, according to Arkansas Department of Health data.

There are 29 licensed dairy farms in Arkansas today.

Farmers have faced higher feed and fuel costs as well severe weather conditions in recent years.

The average number of milk cows statewide during this most recent quarter was 4,500 head, down 500 head from the same period of time a year ago, though that number remained unchanged from the prior quarter.

-- Cristina LaRue

Arkansas Index flat; P.A.M. climbs 5.6%

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 750.86, down 0.99.

The stock market remained fairly positive Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision was released. "There was no real surprise from the [Fed's] statement," Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA told The New York Times. "Markets were expecting the Fed to deliver a supersized rate hike."

Shares of P.A.M. Transport rose 5.6%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.