NLR man sought in fatal shooting

North Little Rock police have identified a man wanted on a murder charge in a fatal shooting Tuesday and are asking for the public's help in locating him, according to a Wednesday news release.

Ramondo Edwards, 20, of North Little Rock is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Keith Waller, 30, the release states.

Officers found Waller shot in the 3800 block of Hillside Drive shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, and he later died of his wounds.

No information was provided about the relationship between Waller and Edwards.