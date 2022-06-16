No migrant influx, N.M. asks U.S.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s Democratic governor is asking that the Biden administration delay planned or expanded efforts to transport migrants to her state if pandemic-related restrictions on asylum seekers are lifted.

The federal government has predicted a threefold increase in border crossings if that happens, and first-term Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday an influx of migrants would dramatically affect the border state’s capacity to provide ongoing humanitarian assistance to thousands of New Mexico residents displaced by historic wildfires this spring.

She outlined her concerns in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The governor is among Democrats who would be forced to play defense in an already difficult midterm election year if there were an increase in illegal border crossings.

Lujan Grisham told Mayorkas that border issues and flaws in the immigration system need to be addressed and that public safety and health are paramount. She went on to say that she doesn’t believe the department can adequately address the concerns if limitations on migrant entry are lifted.

“New Mexico (and other border states) will bear the brunt of adverse economic and social impacts that are likely to arise from the influx of migrants without additional planning on the part of the federal government,” Lujan Grisham wrote. “I cannot allow this.”

The governor recently visited Washington to talk with top officials about wildfire recovery as the largest blaze burning in the U.S. chars more tinder-dry forest in northern New Mexico.

Lujan Grisham said New Mexico’s resources already have been taxed by the wildfire emergencies and it cannot “shoulder additional burdens falling squarely within the federal government’s purview.”

A federal judge last month blocked the Biden administration’s plan to lift the migrant restrictions, ordering that they stay in place while a lawsuit led by Arizona and Louisiana — and now joined by 22 other states — plays out in court.