Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Dustin Birge, 41, of 399 Woods Ave. in Kansas, Okla., was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Birge was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• James Buchanan Jr., 45, of 1003 S.E. Finch Lane in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Buchanan was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Ryan Mendez, 32, of 19610 Shinn Springs Road in Siloam Springs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Mendez was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Arturo Alfardo-Juarez, 48, of 2440 W. Olrich St. in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault. Alfardo-Juarez was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Jimmie Stanley, 60, of 6964 W. Davis Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Stanley was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with $10,000 bond set.

• Ryan Anjulo, 22, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Anjulo was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Michael West, 58, of 1802 Kimbrough St. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with second-degree domestic battery. West was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Ezra Jones, 44, of 17381 Edgewood Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of a Schedule I or II drug with intent to deliver. Jones was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Jerica Spears, 30, of 21331 Firetower Road in Elkins, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of a Schedule I or II drug with intent to deliver. Spears was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Tamara Mosier, 35, of 130 W. Second Ave. in Elkins, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Mosier was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.