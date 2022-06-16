NWA NATURALS: Travs hold on late to claim 5-4 win

SPRINGDALE -- Joe Rizzo homered for the third time in two games as the Arkansas Travelers edged the Northwest Arkansas naturals 5-4 on Wednesday night before an announced crowd of 2,099 at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals, trailing 5-3, made it interesting in the bottom of the ninth inning. Nick Loftin doubled and scored on Logan Porter's sacrifice fly to deep center, but the rally fell short.

Northwest Arkansas finished with 11 hits and stranded 10 runners. Maikel Garcia and Tyler Gentry both went 3 for 5. Porter and Tucker Bradley had two hits each.

"We had our chances," Naturals Manager Chris Widger said. "We just didn't get it done tonight. They definitely don't give up. We have enough guys that can swing it all up and down the lineup."

Rizzo's 12th home run of the season, a solo shot in the ninth, provided the winning margin for the Travelers. He also homered twice Tuesday during the Travs' 7-5 loss to the Naturals.

Every Arkansas batter collected at least one hit as the Travs totaled 14, including two each by Rizzo, Jack Larsen, Jake Scheiner, Riley Unroe and Tanner Kirwer.

The Travelers scored two in the seventh, grabbing a 4-3 lead on Rizzo's RBI single.

Northwest Arkansas starter Dante Biasi allowed 2 runs and 6 hits in 5 innings, striking out 1 and walking 1.

John Rave's diving catch in center saved a run and kept the score at 2-2 in the fifth. .

Sebastian Rivero's sacrifice fly to center scored Porter to give the Naturals a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

Garcia's two-out double drove in Bradley to make it 2-2 after four.

The Travelers went up 2-1 on Cade Marlowe's fourth-inning sacrifice fly.

Bradley singled and scored on Garcia's double to center to tie it at 1-1 in the third. The Naturals had a chance for more, but Rivero struck out with the bases loaded.

Jack Larsen's home run put Arkansas ahead 1-0 in the first.

Travelers starter Levi Stoudt worked 5 innings, allowing 3 runs on 8 hits with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts. Collin Kober (2-0) earned the win, working one inning of scoreless relief. Michael Stryffeler allowed 1 run and 1 hit with the 1 strikeout in the ninth, earning his 11th save.

Matt Peacock (0-1) took the loss, giving up 3 hits and 2 runs (1 earned) in 1 inning of relief.