BASKETBALL

Mavs deal for center Wood

A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said the Houston Rockets are trading center Christian Wood, their leading scorer and rebounder this season, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for four players and a draft pick. Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss are going to the Rockets, who will also receive the No. 26 pick this year, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not finalized. It will not be finalized until the June 23 draft, the person said. It is a major move for the Mavericks, after Wood averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Wood is entering the final season of a three-year, $41 million contract. He revealed to reporters in Houston last week that he had preliminary talks with the Rockets on an extension, though it isn’t known if one side balked or if it simply became clear that he wasn’t going to be in the team’s long-term plans. Either way, now Dallas star Luka Doncic gets another talented option to surround himself with next season. Wood has become a much better three-point shooter as his career goes along; his 131 makes from beyond the arc this season matched his total from the previous two seasons combined.

BASEBALL

Rays pitcher heads to IL

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday because of a strained left hamstring. Rasmussen last pitched Friday at Minnesota, and the IL move with the 26-year-old right-hander was made retroactive to Sunday. Right-hander Ralph Garza Jr. was recalled from the taxi squad before Wednesday night’s game. Rasmussen is 5-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 12 starts. He threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and still felt an issue Wednesday.

FOOTBALL

NFL Films to donate footage

The NFL and NFL Films will donate footage to The HistoryMakers, which has grown to become the nation’s largest African American video oral history archive. Under terms of the agreement announced Wednesday, the NFL will provide two years of funding to The HistoryMakers along with hundreds of hours of footage from interviews with NFL African American players, including dozens of Pro Football Hall of Famers. NFL Films will provide production services to interview prominent players for inclusion to The HistoryMakers archives which is housed permanently at the Library of Congress.

Colts’ Willis retires at 26

Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. The Indianapolis Colts’ promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the team’s mandatory three-day minicamp in early June. Back then Coach Frank Reich, who studied in the seminary and became a pastor after his football career ended, told reporters Willis was absent for personal reasons. It’s another early exit from a promising young player. Andrew Luck retired in August 2019 at age 29, an absence that left a gaping hole. Indy will have its sixth consecutive different opening day quarterback Sept. 11.

Steelers’ safety signs deal

Minkah Fitzpatrick is staying in Pittsburgh. The Steelers signed their star safety to a five-year contract on Wednesday. Financial details were not released. NFL Network reported the deal is worth $73.6 million, which would make him the highest-paid safety in the league. The 25-year-old Fitzpatrick was ready to enter the final year of his rookie contract. He has been spectacular at times since arriving in Pittsburgh in a trade with Miami in September 2019 and was selected to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro team in each of his first two seasons with the Steelers. Fitzpatrick’s deal gives Pittsburgh’s defense three pillars to build around as it begins the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. The Steelers signed reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt to a mega-contract last summer and veteran All-Pro defensive end Cam Heyward is entering his 12th season with the club.

TENNIS

Cilic advances in London

Former Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic kept his focus to beat Alexander Bublik 7-6 (6), 7-5 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Queen’s Club in London on Wednesday. Tommy Paul upset sixth-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in a first-round match at the grass-court tournament, and Botic van de Zandschulp reached the quarterfinals by beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-3. The seventh-seeded Cilic, a two-time Queen’s champion making his 15th appearance at the tournament, saved three set points after trailing 5-0 in the first-set tiebreaker. The 33-year-old Cilic, the champion in 2012 and 2018, will next face qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori, who beat Britan’s Jack Draper 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Defending champ ousted

Defending champion Ugo Humbert and the second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas were both eliminated from the Halle (Germany) Open in the second round on Wednesday. Humbert lost to Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (5), 6-3, and Nick Kyrgios fought back to beat Tsitsipas 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 at the grass-court tournament. Tsitsipas hit 18 aces but Kyrgios stayed resolute, saving seven of the eight eight break points he faced to win in 2 hours, 5 minutes. The Australian wild-card entry next faces Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated Sebastian Korda 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 earlier. The fifth-seeded Hurkacz saved three of the four break points he faced against Humbert. He will next play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals. The Canadian player defeated Mackenzie Mc-Donald 7-6 (7), 6-1 in their second-round match.