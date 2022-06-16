PB Regional Chamber introduces ’22 Jefferson County Farm Family

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber introduced the community to Brett and Juli Stewart, the 2022 Jefferson County Farm Family. A tour was held on their farm recently.

Stewart farms 2,000 acres in Pine Bluff -- primarily soybeans, corn, rice, and wheat. The Stewarts are first generation farmers and Stewart said he started farming because he had a strong desire to be a farmer, according to the Chamber newsletter.

While working full-time in a non-farming position, he started farming with 150 acres on the side for several years and in 2017 was in a position to be able to farm full-time.

Farming isn't the only thing keeping this family busy. They are parents to 4-year-old Darla, 3-year-old Heidi, and 2-year-old Teddy. The kids love cream soda and combine rides, according to the newsletter.

The Chamber will honor the Stewart family at its 70th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry Oct. 27 at Hestand Stadium. The community is invited to join the Chamber for King Kat catfish and fellowship. Details on tickets and sponsorship opportunities will be announced in the newsletter.