FAYETTEVILLE -- Warren Collier will be recommended next week to the School Board as the first principal of John L Colbert Middle School, set to open in August 2023, according to a School District news release.

Collier, currently an associate principal at Fayetteville High School, has had an outstanding career as a teacher and administrator in Fayetteville schools, Superintendent John L Colbert said.

Colbert's recommendation will be presented for the board's approval at its June 23 meeting.