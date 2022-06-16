School news: More than 700 students receive diplomas at Harding University

Harding

More than 700 students received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for spring 2022 during a commencement ceremony on May 7. Included from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley were:

Tyler Allen of Berryville, Bachelor of Business Administration in finance.

Elizabeth Almaraz of Springdale, Bachelor of Arts in elementary education.

John Alston of Tontitown, Bachelor of Arts in Bible and family ministry.

Tatum Bishop of Rogers, Doctorate in pharmacy.

Collier Blackburn of Elkins, Bachelor of Science in exercise science.

Collin Blackburn of Elkins, Bachelor of Arts in media production.

Kyle Bowman of Rogers, Bachelor of Arts in Bible and ministry.

Jeremy Chambliss of Siloam Springs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Tara Childers of Lavaca, Master of Science in Nursing.

Pamela Dalton of Bella Vista, Master of Science in professional school counseling.

Pamela Derwin of Siloam Springs, Master of Education in special education.

Madison Forthman of Springdale, Doctorate in pharmacy.

Riley Fox of Cave Springs, Master of Business Administration in management and business ethics.

Alma H-Gall of Bella Vista, Master of Business Administration in management and business ethics.

Sarah Hale of Berryville, Bachelor of Arts in education studies.

Emma Jackson of Siloam Springs, Bachelor of Business Administration in information systems.

Samuel Jackson of Farmington, Bachelor of Arts in English.

James Libby of Booneville, Bachelor of Science in computer engineering.

Billy Maxey of Fayetteville, Doctorate in educational leadership.

Brittany McCormick of Springdale, Bachelor of Arts in elementary education.

Hadley McDaniel of Greenwood, Bachelor of Arts in integrated marketing communication.

Nathan McSpadden of Centerton, Bachelor of Science in medical humanities & preprofessional health science.

Kaitlyn Miller of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders.

Joseph Papania of Fayetteville, Master of Arts in Teaching middle level education.

Madeline Phan of Fort Smith, Doctorate in pharmacy.

Andrew Rardin of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Arts in computer science.

Jessica Roberts of Rogers, Master of Arts in Teaching special education.

Peyton Rogers of Rogers, Bachelor of Science in cognitive neuroscience.

Melissa Sanchez of Bentonville, Bachelor of Arts in elementary education.

Garett Scott of Bella Vista, Bachelor of Arts in integrated marketing communication.

Kathryn Shaffer of Bentonville, Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling.

Lauren Shell of Bella Vista, Bachelor of Arts in elementary education.

George Shultz of Centerton, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology.

Loren Smither of Van Buren, Bachelor of Arts in theatre design/production.

Amanda Tarrant of Bentonville, Master of Arts in Teaching elementary education.

Brandon Trujillo of Rogers, Doctorate in physical therapy.

Rebecca Vick of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Science in child life.

Nora Waller of Berryville, Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders.

Gregory Watson of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Arts in elementary education.

Hayley Webb of Bentonville, Bachelor of Arts in multimedia journalism.

Hannah West of Rogers, Bachelor of Science in exercise science.

LilyAnne Witt of Springdale, Bachelor of Arts in English.

Logan Wolfe of Springdale, Bachelor of Science in exercise science.

Alisa Young of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy.

Belmont

The following students achieved the Dean's List at Belmont University for the spring 2022 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Grace Litzinger of Fayetteville; Michael Senn of Bentonville; Michal Vasquez of Rogers; Joseph Buchholz of Springdale; Samantha Lewandowski of Springdale; Arantxa Pardue of Fayetteville; Harrison Williams of Rogers.

Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tenn., Belmont University consists of nearly 8,800 students who come from every state and 33 countries.

Nazareth College

Nazareth College has announced that Chiara Osborne of Springdale has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.

A student's grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the Dean's List at Nazareth.

Located in Rochester, N.Y., Nazareth College is recognized nationally for its Fulbright global student scholars and commitment to civic engagement.

Ole Miss

The University of Mississippi announced students named to the spring 2022 honor roll lists, including the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74. Included were:

Bailey Barnes of Springdale, majoring in Southern Studies.

Allison Hackleman of Fayetteville, majoring in Geological Engineering.

Maren Martfeld of Springdale, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications.

Ryan Roark of Fayetteville, majoring in Finance.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university, located in Oxford, Miss.

Abilene Christian

Gabriella Collins of Fort Smith was named to the Abilene Christian University spring 2022 Dean's Honor Roll. Collins is a junior majoring in theater.

To qualify, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Located in Abilene, Texas, Abilene Christian is the highest-ranking university in Texas in a 2022 U.S. News & World Report assessment of institutions highly regarded for their commitment to student success.

Southern Arkansas

Southern Arkansas University has announced that 455 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the spring 2022 semester and have been named to its Dean's List, including:

Lexey Williams of Berryville, a senior Agricultural Business major.

Kimberly Crown of Fayetteville, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major.

Lauren Vernon of Fayetteville, a senior Game, Animation, and Simulation Design major.

Breiana Percival of Greenwood, a senior Wildlife and Conservation Biology major with a minor in Chemistry.

Liam York of Harrison, a sophomore Computer Game and Animation Design (Computer Science) major.

Baylee McLellan of Huntington, a senior Financial Planning major with a minor in Agricultural Industries.

Shelbi Rice of Natural Dam, a senior Agricultural Business major.

Paul Cole of Prairie Grove, a senior Agricultural Business major.

Robyn Gossard of Ratcliff, a junior Agriculture (Pre-Veterinary) major.

Caroline Allen of Van Buren, a sophomore Middle School Education major.

Ariana Gonzalez of Waldron, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major.

And Kaylea Hays of Winslow, a sophomore Pre-Nursing major.

Located in Magnolia, SAU offers more than 100 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies.

