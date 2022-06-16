FOOTBALL

ASU secures first commitment in 2023 class

Tyler Scott, a safety from Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook, announced his commitment to Arkansas State on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, giving the Red Wolves their first 2023 commitment.

The 6-2, 185-pound safety visited Jonesboro last weekend and picked up an ASU scholarship offer last Thursday. He also has offers from Georgia State, Air Force, Florida Atlantic and Middle Tennessee State as well as a handful of FCS programs.

— Mitchell Gladstone

BASEBALL

UCA’s Cleveland named to All-Region first team

University of Central Arkansas pitcher Tyler Cleveland added to his postseason accolades as he was named to the Division I South All-Region first team. The East End native, who was previously named ASUN Conference Pitcher of the Year, is one of four starters recognized from schools in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri.

Cleveland finished the season 7-2 with a 2.93 ERA and led the ASUN with 101 strikeouts.

— Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

Payne struggles at Southern Junior Championship

Andrew Payne of Little Rock shot a 6-over 76 on Wednesday in the first round of the Southern Junior Championship in Charleston, S.C.

Payne started with a bogey on the first hole at the 6,600-yard Country Club of Charleston, then rattled off six consecutive pars before shooting another bogey on No. 8. Three more pars followed before Payne bogeyed Nos. 12, 13 and 14. Payne’s final bogey came on No. 18 as he shot a 37 total on the front side and a 39 on the back.

Kale Fontenot of Lafayette, La., and Maximillian Jelinek of Port St. Lucie, Fla., both shot 5-under 65s to top the leaderboard. They hold a one stroke lead over Wyatt Platner of Sarasota, Fla., going into today’s second round.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services