Super Quiz: Theories

1. This scientific theory describes the origin of all space, time, matter and energy.

2. This Cold War theory said if one country fell to communism, nearby ones would follow.

3. A theory that explains an event as the result of a secret plot by powerful people.

4. Theory in which the universe has no beginning or end.

5. This theory states that small alterations can give rise to strikingly great consequences.

6. This theory by Einstein regards the relationship between space and time.

7. This theory suggests that space time can have up to 10 dimensions.

8. This rule states that the simplest of two or more competing theories is preferable.

9. Under his geocentric model, the sun, moon, stars and planets all orbit Earth.

ANSWERS:

1. Big-bang theory

2. Domino theory

3. Conspiracy theory

4. Steady-state theory

5. Chaos theory (the butterfly effect)

6. Special (theory of) relativity

7. String theory

8. Occam's razor

9. Ptolemy