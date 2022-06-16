Two immaculate innings highlight Astros’ victory

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Houston starter Luis Garcia and reliever Phil Maton each threw an immaculate inning -- nine pitches, three strikeouts -- after a big opening offensive outburst for the Astros.

Martin Maldonado, their 35-year-old veteran catcher, was in the middle of it all.

Maldonado had a two-run double in Houston's six-run first on Manager Dusty Baker's 73rd birthday, later homered and was behind the plate for all the strikeouts -- 14 in all -- as the AL West leaders wrapped up their seventh consecutive series victory against the Texas Rangers with a 9-2 win Wednesday.

"To be part of that, anytime you make history ... I'm glad I was catching in that situation," Maldonado said, adding he didn't remember ever being part of an immaculate inning, much less two of them.

"We hadn't had a first inning like that in a long time," Baker said. "A couple of records, the same guys we struck them out back-to-back-to-back with nine pitches. ... So it was a good day for us."

Garcia (4-5) fanned nine without a walk over six innings while limiting Texas to two runs and four hits. He had a span of five consecutive strikeouts that began with his immaculate second inning -- only nine pitches to strike out Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller.

Those were the first three batters Maton faced after replacing Garcia to start the seventh. And Maton also recorded a nine-pitch, three-strikeout inning.

The only other immaculate inning in the majors this season was by New York Yankees starter Nestor Cortes on April 17 at Baltimore.

BLUE JAYS 7, ORIOLES 6 (10) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 16th home run, then singled home the winning run in the 10th inning to lift Toronto over Baltimore.

RED SOX 10, ATHLETICS 1 Rafael Devers homered in his fourth consecutive game and Alex Verdugo hit his first home run in almost two months as Boston beat Oakland.

TWINS 5, MARINERS 0 Ryan Jeffers hit an RBI single off the center-field wall to break a scoreless tie in the seventh inning Minnesota beat Seattle.

WHITE SOX 13, TIGERS 0 Yoan Moncada had five hits and five RBI and Chicago completed a three-game sweep of Detroit.

YANKEES 4, RAYS 3 Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 25th home run, No. 9 batter Kyle Higashioka followed an intentional walk with a three-run drive and New York beat Tampa Bay for its 13th consecutive win at home.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 8, NATIONALS 2 Austin Riley homered twice, rookie Spencer Strider (3-2) allowed one hit over 52/3 innings, and Atlanta beat Washington for its 14th consecutive victory.

BREWERS 10, METS 2 Corbin Burnes bounced back from his two shortest outings of the season to pitch six innings of two-run ball, Willy Adames got two of his three hits in a seven-run fifth and Milwaukee routed New York.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, REDS 4 Zac Gallen pitched seven effective innings despite an early bout of wildness, and Arizona used a four-run eighth inning to top Cincinnati.

PADRES 19, CUBS 5 Manny Machado lined a single for his 1,500th hit and hit a two-run home run in a four-RBI night to help San Diego beat reeling Chicago.

PHILLIES 3, MARLINS 1 Garrett Stubbs hit a three-run home run with two out in the ninth inning, sending Philadelphia past Miami.

PIRATES 6, CARDINALS 4 Bryan Reynolds hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the seventh inning and Pittsburgh ended a nine-game skid by beating St. Louis.

INTERLEAGUE

GUARDIANS 7, ROCKIES 5 Jose Ramirez got four more hits, Steven Kwan made a remarkable diving catch in the seventh inning to preserve the lead, and Cleveland beat Colorado for its 12th win in 15 games.

ROYALS 3, GIANTS 2 Whit Merrifield broke a 2-2 tie with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly and Kansas City edged San Francisco to avoid a three-game sweep.





