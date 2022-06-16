Union Pacific gives $500 to police, fire

Union Pacific Railroad of Pine Bluff donated $500 and a pallet of water to the Hydrating Hometown Heroes on Wednesday.

Fabian Cano, UP's Pine Bluff terminal superintendent, presented the check with representatives from Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services, White Hall Police and Watson Chapel Volunteer Fire departments present.

"Hydrating Hometown Heroes is a volunteer organization basically assisting anytime there's an accident involving a locomotive," Cano said. The organization provides water, Gatorade or Powerade to first responders and says on its Facebook page that more firefighters will die from heat- and hydration-related issues in fires this year.

"All these [first-responder] agencies represent Union Pacific and our communities," said John Varnell, UP Cares volunteer.