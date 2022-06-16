WATCH: Little Rock police announce release of app intended to update residents on crime, ease reporting

Little Rock police, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and software developers provided an update Thursday morning on the release of an app intended to allow users to see reports of crime in their area and make reports with authorities.

On Saturday, interim chief Crystal Young-Haskins told members of the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods that the Police Department's app is scheduled to officially launch Thursday through third-party vendor AtlasOne. Police officials have teased the app for months.

Reports made via the app can be anonymous, and are encrypted through the vendor to protect tipsters' identities, Haskins said. Users will be able to submit text, photos and videos that may give police evidence in a crime.

Watch the video here.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » youtube.com/watch?v=VpnCsSe0Nto]