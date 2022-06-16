White Hall projects nearing end

White Hall School District Superintendent Doug Dorris Jr. can almost count his remaining days before retirement on two hands. After 40 years as coach and principal, with the final six years filling the district's top spot, Dorris is officially moving on June 30.

But he isn't rushing to the door. Dorris plans to see the completion of the seven construction projects, with a combined worth of about $26 million, that were started under his watch.

That means he'll hang around approximately four more months until the $14 million, 48,000-square-foot fine arts building is turnkey ready.

The band and choir can possibly start using their designated rooms with the start of the 2022-2023 school year, but the 1,250-seat theater will not be completed until at least October, Dorris said.

Four safe rooms, one at each of the district's elementary schools, at a cost of about $4.2 million, are finished and the $6 million, 53,000-square-foot multiple purpose building is complete. The 2,000-square-foot agricultural building, at $150,000, will be ready in a few weeks.

Dorris said the district is using building funds generated by the 2.9 mill increase approved by White Hall voters in January 2020.

The projects' designer is Jackson Brown Palculict Architects of Little Rock, and Nabholz Construction Corp. of North Little Rock is overseeing the district-wide work.

"I want to see the projects completed," Dorris said.

MAKING A MARK

In a sense, the major construction projects will be Dorris' legacy as superintendent, and it will be one of the major construction projects that Kenneth Burnett, assistant superintendent at Nabholz, will point to proudly in the future, he said.

When walking into the entryway of the fine arts building on Monday, it was easy to see the pleased look on Dorris' and Burnett's faces.

"It's a grand entrance ... it's extraordinary," Dorris said of the layout, the sweeping curve of the lights and the cathedral-like feel of the place. That spaciousness extends down a hallway to the building's large auditorium.

Once inside, the stadium-like, individual seating descends to the stage below.

It looked just like the architect's rendering, Dorris said.

Burnett said there have been about 50 people working on the project at various times and most with specialties such as electricians, plumbers, concrete workers, framers, heating and air conditioning and more.

Although covid-19 kept employees home at different points in time and material deliveries were often delayed, Burnett said, "It's been a blast."

A RECOGNITION OF HARD WORK

During the 2022 White Hall Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet in May, Dorris was presented the Clara Burton Education Award.

It was the second time he received the award. This time, he was recognized for 40 years of service to the district.

David Beck, White Hall Ward 3 City Council member, said of Dorris, "His leadership was instrumental in passing the millage increase" needed to pay for these new facilities.

Dorris said about the new facilities, "It's something the community will be proud of. ... We'll be able to compete with any other school in Arkansas."

White Hall School Board President Raymond Jones said he and the entire school board are "thrilled with the design. These are state-of-the-art buildings," he said.

White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said he was pleased with the decision to make the upgrades, especially concerning the fine arts building.

It's more than new buildings; it's a statement about the district's faith in White Hall and an investment in its future.

Jones said, "We believe in our students, we believe in our community."

Creative fixtures are to be installed in the White Hall School District building under construction. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)

