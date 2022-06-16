Wide-open field for the College World Series

Odds on the 2022 College World Series are varied.

One online betting service has Arkansas as the fourth favorite despite opening with Stanford, which is the second favorite on their board.

A reader sent a different website's odds that had the Razorbacks the second favorite just ahead of Stanford.

Texas was favored on both sites.

Texas A&M is the last choice, and Oklahoma and Auburn are sixth or seventh depending the website.

Ole Miss is fifth on both sites.

Southland Casino Racing, Saracen Casino Resort and Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort have their own lines and are taking bets on the College World Series.

Before the season began, the Razorbacks were 13-1 to win it all and for sure several Hog fans made wagers.

Arkansas lost to Stanford 5-0 earlier in the season, but the Hogs were held to three hits and that doesn't seem likely at this point in the season.

This tournament seems wide open.

. . .

Having been to Omaha a few times, it should be pointed out it has grown into a really nice city.

Used to be if you weren't at the ballpark, your entertainment options were at Cascio's Steakhouse or driving by and looking at Boy's Town.

That was all there was to do there.

The Old Market has revitalized the downtown area with restaurants, bars and shopping.

Across the river in Council Bluffs, Iowa, are casinos.

Be prepared for outrageous prices on rooms if you can find one.

My first trip had a three-day rain delay that flooded my first floor hotel room and there was no possibility of moving. But the hotel helped out with extra towels to dry my feet before getting in bed.

. . .





Brandon Marcello, who once covered sports for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, has a great story on KJ Jefferson on the 247sports website.

Marcello left here to cover Auburn and then became the national college football writer.

Since leaving Arkansas, the Mississippi native has gotten married, had a child and when he was promoted he was told he could live anywhere he wanted as long as it had an airport nearby.

He chose the Fayetteville area.

. . .





Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs continues to become one of the most successful thoroughbred revenues in the country.

Before Instant Racing, which grew into a casino, and purses grew beyond imagination, Oaklawn was not mentioned in the same breath with Churchill Downs, Santa Anita, Saratoga and Gulfstream.

While tracks have been torn down all over the country, Oaklawn has grown.

It attracts some of the best horses, trainers and jockeys in the country.

The legend continues after this year's Arkansas Derby.

The winner, Cyberknife ,who benefited from one of the greatest rides in history, had a tough time in the Kentucky Derby, as did many horses. But he bounced back last weekend, winning the Matt Winn at Churchill Downs.

He was the third horse that ran in the Arkansas Derby that has made it to the winner's circle in a graded stakes race.

The filly Secret Oath, third in the Arkansas Derby, won the Kentucky Oaks, the country's biggest race for 3-year-old fillies. We the People, the seventh-place finisher in the Arkansas Derby, won the Grade III Peter Pan at Belmont Park.

There does not seem to be a standout 3-year-old colt -- Secret Oath appears on the way to being 3-year-old filly of the year -- which will make for an interesting season.

Expect a lot of trainers to start eyeing the Nov. 4-5 Breeder's Cup in Lexington, Ky., and shortly after many will ship to Oaklawn for the 2022-2023 racing season.