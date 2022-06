BENTON -- Construction to renovate Lyle Park will require a temporary closure of the area.

Work crews will close Lyle Park beginning Monday, weather permitting. The closure will last about four months, Benton officials said. Construction will include parking, sidewalks, accessibility and river access improvements.

The work will limit some access to the Saline River.

More information is available on the parks department's Facebook page, @BentonParksandRec.