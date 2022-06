Garfield, circa 1910: The tent bore the imprint of Arkansas Tent and Awning, yet the purpose of these six smartly uniformed ladies and one man is a bit of a mystery. Input research suggests they may have been with the female auxiliary of the Woodmen Circles, under the umbrella of Woodmen of the World. Its local units were called "Groves," governed by a "Supreme Forest."

