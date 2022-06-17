The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF June 17, 2022

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-21-623. Lonnie Dolphus Strawhacker v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Webb, J., concurs. Hudson, Wood, and Wynne, JJ., dissent.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-21-505. Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration; Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division; and Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission v. 2600 Holdings, LLC, d/b/a Southern Roots Cultivation, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Affirmed in part; dismissed in part and remanded. Special Justice Emily White joins. Baker, J., concurs. Wynne and Womack, JJ., concur in part and dissent in part. Hudson, J., not participating.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-20-642. Robert Holland v. State of Arkansas, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Webb, J., dissents.