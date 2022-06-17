‘Celebrating Community’ is theme for Gravette Day

GRAVETTE -- "Celebrating Community" will be the theme of the 2022 Gravette Day celebration to be held Aug. 13.

Robert and Geneva Hamilton, longtime residents and active members of the Hiwasse community, were selected by the Gravette Day Committee to be the 2022 parade grand marshals.

"Community is not a place but rather relationships among people. It is the treasured feeling of community that bonds Gravette. It is our shared experiences, sense of trust, belonging, safety and caring for each other that creates that feeling," said Heather Finley, Gravette Day chairwoman. "There is nothing like the relationships of Gravette people. Our community is a gem and needs to be celebrated."

The annual event will include a 5K run, a free Kids Zone, a car show, art show, pageants and live music.

General and food vendor applications are currently being accepted. For more information, please visit www.gravettear.com/events.