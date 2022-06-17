Chamber helps with food drive

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce's Chairman's Club supported a food drive and ribbon-cutting at a local bank recently, according to the Chamber newsletter.

The club's Redcoats started June 9 off on TV alongside Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington as THV11 was in town for their annual "Summer Cereal Drive."

Tom Brannon and the THV11 crew spent the morning at Super One Foods (Hazel Street location) collecting more than 11,000 boxes of cereal to be distributed in the Pine Bluff community.

"A big shoutout to the Redcoats and Leadership Pine Bluff member Torrence Rainey of Pactiv Evergreen for your cereal donations," a spokesman said.

After the television segment, the Redcoats headed over to Relyance Bank's Watson Chapel Branch, 2511 Camden Road, for a ribbon-cutting to celebrate its grand reopening after a renovation. Relyance Bank customers and other attendees were treated to hot dogs and trimmings to celebrate.